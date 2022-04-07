Pandemic took toll on Northern Ireland companies as sales dipped 6% in 2020, report reveals

Next year’s figures will show the full impact of the protocol on economy

Total sales by companies in Northern Ireland fell by 6% to around £67.1bn in 2020 as Covid-19 took its toll on business and the economy, according to a report.

The NI Statistics & Research Agency said the fall, which equated to a £4.3bn decrease, compared to a previous annual increase of 3.7% in 2019.

Great Britain was Northern Ireland's biggest trading customer during 2020 with £10.9bn sold in goods and services.

And the purchase of goods and services from Great Britain amounted to £13.2bn — reflecting a trade deficit, as Northern Ireland buys more from GB than it sells there.

In the year before the introduction of the NI Protocol, Northern Ireland sold £4.1bn of goods to the Republic, according to the Broad Economy Sales and Exports Statistics (BESES).

With Northern Ireland buying £2.8bn in goods and services from the Republic, we had a trade surplus with our neighbours over the border.

However, the introduction of the NI Protocol in January 2021 following Brexit is expected to lead to changes in the figures. The protocol has left Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods but has introduced friction in the sale of goods by Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

That could mean future NI figures could show a fall in sales from Great Britain and an increase in trade with the Republic.

In the meantime, sales to the rest of the EU outside the Republic amounted to £2.2bn in 2020, which was 3.3% of total sales, while sales of goods and services to the rest of the world added up to £4bn.

This week’s report is a more detailed version of information given in December.

During 2020, goods exported from Northern Ireland were worth £7.9bn, a fall of 14%. At £2.3bn, exported services were down 7.5%.

Northern Ireland bought £33.6bn in goods, which was down 9% over the year. And services of £9.8bn were bought, which was up 0.8%.

Imports of goods fell 8% and were worth £6.3bn. However, imports of services went up by 6.2% and were worth around £0.8bn.

Exports of goods and services combined were worth £10.3bn, while imports of goods and services combined were worth £7.1bn, resulting in a trade surplus of £3.2bn.

Economist Paul MacFlynn, a director of think tank the Nevin Economic Research Institute (Neri), said: “Given it’s 2020 figures, the real story is Covid. I suppose it is somewhat notable that in the year where all sales were down, sales to Great Britain were the only component to increase.

“Given that sales to Great Britain slumped after 2016, it could be argued that this represents a small rebound.”

He said that the NI Protocol was likely to have a “huge impact” on next year’s figures. He said that data which had been released by the Republic’s Central Statistics Office showing a massive increase in north-south trade during 2021 could not be fully relied upon.

“A huge amount of that increase is a statistical bounce, because traders now have to differentiate between GB and NI for Vat purposes and so they’ve altered a lot of their reporting.

“So rather than showing massive growth in trade, the trade figures have simply become more accurate. There has definitely been an increase in all-island trade, just not as dramatic as those figures suggest.”

He said the protocol could also bring a rebalancing in NI’s trade surplus with the Republic and its trade deficit with Great Britain.