P&O Ferries: Larne to Cairnryan service ‘to resume next week’

Members of the crew of the European Causeway disembarking in Larne Harbour on March 17

Ferry company P&O has said it expects its Larne to Cairnryan service to resume next week.

But a spokesman said he had no further details on exactly when the European Causeway would set sail for Scotland.

Its vessels were grounded last month after P&O sacked around 800 seafaring workers on the spot and replaced them with low-paid agency staff.

P&O tweeted on Friday that the Larne to Cairnryan service was still suspended and that it was “no longer possible for us to arrange travel via an alternative operator”.

However, it’s understood the company had not been arranging travel on behalf of affected travellers, who have instead made alternative arrangements themselves.

A spokesman said he was not able to comment further.

On Thursday the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it was carrying out a reinspection of the European Causeway at P&O Ferries’ request.

An MCA spokesman said: “All inspections have to satisfy the Maritime and Coastguard Agency that the ferries fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect at the appropriate time.”

Earlier this week P&O said the Larne route and others would resume this weekend.

But the spokesman told the Belfast Telegraph on Friday that the Larne route would now set sail next week.

Rival ferry company Stena Line has been absorbing some of the business from would-be P&O customers, on its Belfast to Cairnryan route.

One worker said staff at the business were “working their socks off” to cope with the big jump in demand.

The business is thought to be meeting between 75 and 80% of the demand from P&O customers.

It has diverted one ship, the Nordica, from the Holyhead to Dublin route to service the demand.

As well as members of the public, P&O also provides services to commercial customers such as Asda and Marks & Spencer.

P&O said earlier in the week: “From this weekend, P&O Ferries are getting ready to resume services across a number of vital routes.

“P&O has been working closely with regulators to ensure our ships are safe to sail.

“P&O is looking forward to welcoming back vital services and we expect to have two of our vessels ready to sail on the Dover/Calais route by next week, subject to regulatory sign-off, namely both the Pride of Kent and Spirit of Britain between Dover/Calais.

“P&O are also expecting to be able to sail both the European Causeway, which runs between Larne and Cairnryan, and the Pride of Hull, which runs services between Hull and Rotterdam.”