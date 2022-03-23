P&O Ferries ‘trying to save face’ with £36m package for dismissed workers

Alliance MLA accuses company of bid to bury bad news

P&O Ferries’ announcement of a £36.5m compensation package for hundreds of workers it sacked without warning has been branded a “face-saving attempt” following its “brutal behaviour”.

Alliance Party economy spokesperson Stewart Dickson spoke out after the firm unveiled what it said it believed was the “largest compensation package in the British marine sector”. A trade union also criticised how the package was structured.

The company faced a huge backlash after it announced it was sacking almost 800 seafarers without prior warning or consultation and replacing them with agency workers.

A private security firm was hired to remove workers who refused to disembark ferries.

P&O disputed reports security staff were wearing balaclavas and said they were not directed to use handcuffs or force.

The Larne to Cairnryan ferry crews were among staff who lost their jobs.

P&O announced yesterday that 40 employees would receive more than £100,000 in payouts linked to their periods of service, with a handful to get more than £170,000. The average payout to those not in the six-figure bracket would be around £43,000.

The firm added that 575 of the 786 seafarers affected were in discussions to progress with severance offers.

Subject to settlement agreements, P&O said it would pay 2.5 weeks’ uncapped salary for each year employed, rather than the statutory one or one and a half weeks (capped at £544), up to 13 weeks’ salary in lieu of notice, and 13 weeks’ salary on top of this in absence of a consultation period.

It said some employees would receive 91 weeks’ pay and the chance of new employment, with no former member of staff to receive less than £15,000.

A spokesperson for P&O Ferries said: “This has been an incredibly tough decision for the business — to make this choice or face taking the company into administration. This would have meant the loss of 3,000 jobs and the end of P&O Ferries.

“In making this hard choice, we have guaranteed the future viability of P&O Ferries, avoided large-scale and lengthy disruption and secured Britain’s trading capacity.”

But East Antrim MLA Mr Dickson, who previously worked for the Labour Relations Agency, said no amount of money would compensate staff for losing their jobs in such a “brutal” fashion.

“This just seems like an attempt at a face-saving exercise by the company following the backlash they received for the brutal way in which they acted last week,” he added.

“I don’t doubt that some workers will receive upwards of £100,000, but at the end of the day, the majority of workers will receive nothing close to that.

“No amount will compensate these workers for losing their jobs with no warning.

“You also have to remember that some of these workers will be on low rates of pay and may have not worked their very long, so they’ll be out of a job with not a lot to show for it.

“Also, this package would be down to the penalties levied against the company for the fact that they tore up the employment law rulebook and fired hundreds of hard-working people without consultation or a notice period. It is not being offered for nothing.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said: “The pay in lieu of notice is not compensation. It is just a payment staff are contractually entitled to as there was no notice given.”

He added that, because of the way the package is structured, if staff do not sign up and give away their jobs and their legal right to take the company to an employment tribunal, they will receive a fraction of the amount put to them.

“The actions of P&O demonstrate the weakness of employment law and protections in the UK,” Mr Lynch said.

“P&O have flagrantly breached the law and abandoned any standards of workplace decency.

“They have ripped away the jobs, careers and pensions of our members and thrown them on the dole with the threat that if they do not sign up and give away their rights, they will lose many thousands of pounds in payments.

“This is totally unacceptable, and the RMT will continue to campaign for our members to be reinstated at P&O and for better employment laws to protect all British workers.”

Two parliamentary select committees are set to come together to hold a joint evidence session tomorrow to look at last week’s sackings.

MPs have said they are keen to question P&O chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite.

The chair of the Transport Committee, Huw Merriman MP, and the chair of the Business Committee, Darren Jones MP, will lead the session to examine what options are available to the government and the workers who have lost their jobs.