Paramount launches streaming service

Stars: Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon arrive at the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London

The latest streaming giant to take on Netflix and Disney+ has launched in the UK and Ireland.

Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month but is free to anyone who is already a subscriber to Sky Cinema.

The platform will be relying on shows such as Spongebob Squarepants, Yellowstone and Star Trek Strange New Worlds to lure subscribers in.

It will feature other content from TV networks owned by Paramount, including ShowTime, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV.

It will also be available on the usual tech platforms, including its own app on Apple and Android as well as on Apple TV, Chromecast and other set-top boxes.

However, it may be a while before the streaming platform will be available on some new TV sets, as giants such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+ are.

The company says that it will be available to Samsung smart televisions purchased after 2017.

Paramount+ is entering an increasingly crowded streaming ecosystem with multiple reports suggesting that the market is now saturated and consumers are considering cutting back due to a cost-of-living crisis.

Netflix recently saw a decline in its subscription base for the first time, with competitors pumping billions of dollars into production budgets, capturing the lion’s share of new streaming customers over the last year.

However, the online TV giant is still the biggest streaming platform on the market, with 221 million subscribers.

Disney+ recently added 8 million subscribers and now has a total of 138 million paying customers, thanks to its exclusive hosting of Star Wars and Pixar content, as well as the vast majority of Marvel movies and TV shows.

Paramount+ is hoping that newer titles such as Halo, The Offer, The First Lady and Jerry & Marge Go Large can eat into its rivals’ market share here.

It also retains the rights to other UK dramas, including Sexy Beast, A Gentleman in Moscow, Flatshare, The Burning Girls, The Ex-Wife and The Blue.

Paramount+ is also launching in the UK this week, while continental European countries will follow later this year.

Maria Kyriacou, Paramount president for Australia, Canada, Israel and the UK. said: “The addition of Paramount+ to our strong portfolio of free-to-air, pay TV and streaming services will broaden the range of choice available to our audiences in the UK and Ireland.

“Paramount+ will be a one-stop destination for Paramount’s biggest brands, where fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits, and discover a world of favourites from Paramount’s vast catalogue.”

Also coming to the UK and Ireland service this year are Paramount+ exclusives The Thing About Pam and Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.

They join other titles, including South Park: Post Covid, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

The move comes as Sky has confirmed that Sky Glass, its own TV set and service, will be coming to Ireland later in 2022.

The new service does away with the need for a satellite dish, relying instead on a home’s broadband. The TVs will come in a range of colours and sizes.