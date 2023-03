Parts of NI ‘economically constrained’ as NI Water turns down developers’ connection requests

NI Water director of finance and regulation Ronan Larkin on calls for multi-year funding as costs soar, writes Margaret Canning

Against a backdrop of soaring costs, NI Water's pre-tax profits had fallen from £58.2m to £46.4m.

Margaret Canning Wed 21 Sep 2022 at 09:30