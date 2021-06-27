Paul Frew announces new £180m trainee programme with further education colleges

Economy Minister Paul Frew has announced a £180m investment in a new training pathway with further education colleges.

The cash has been allocated to the NI Traineeship, a vocational education and training programme for people aged 16 and over.

It will fund almost 20,000 traineeship places over seven years, starting in September.

The scheme combines classroom learning with work-based training, giving those who complete it the qualifications needed to secure employment in their chosen occupation or to progress to higher levels of education and training.

Delivered by the six further education colleges, the NI Traineeship is available in a broad range of employment areas from engineering to retail, hairdressing to joinery, with support for work-based learning being provided by local employers.

Mr Frew said: “Training the Northern Ireland workforce is essential in rebuilding the post-pandemic economy and in addressing a future skills deficit.

“That is why my department is investing around £180m to fund 20,000 traineeships over the next seven years — a real step change in vocational training.”

Mr Frew said participants will learn valuable skills for employment. He said the work-based training will develop “wider and transferable skills that are so vital in the world of work”.

“This is a fantastic and accessible new route to learning and I urge anyone who is interested and eligible to look at the wide range of training options available through the local FE colleges,” he added.

Ken Webb, chair of the FE Colleges Principals’ Group said: “The traineeship is an exciting opportunity for any person seeking to skill up in their chosen vocation while also working and gaining crucial practical knowledge, and we are thrilled to see even more courses opening up for learners across Northern Ireland. Now more than ever, people are weighing their options and looking for careers that work for them and that offer long-term opportunities and the chance to progress.”

Mr Webb said the skills gap in Northern Ireland has never been more apparent. He added: “With focus now turning to recovery post-pandemic, it is welcome to see today’s launch by the minister.”