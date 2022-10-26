Pay gap between public and private sector wages ‘at lowest level in 20 years’ in Northern Ireland

The gap between public and private sector wages in Northern Ireland is at its lowest level in two decades.

But those working in public sector jobs are still taking home an average of around 30% more than their counterparts working for companies in the private sector – the largest gap anywhere in the UK.

Alarmingly, the actual value of our wages here has fallen at its largest rate on record. Experts have warned of a “lost generation” in real earnings which “is expected to continue for the foreseeable future”.

That means the full-time inflation-adjusted public sector wage has hit a 22-year low, while the private sector equivalent is on par with 2004 levels, according to Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey.

Real weekly earnings in Northern Ireland fell 4.5% in 2022 – that means with rising costs and ongoing soaring inflation, most salaries won’t go as far they did a year ago, according to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

According to Richard Ramsey, while full-time public-sector workers have seen wages fall by 6.8%, their part-time colleagues have seen growth of 8.9% over the last decade.

“The 7.1% year-on-year real terms fall in full-time public sector median earnings took the April 2022 annual wage to £34,361… that represents the lowest full-time public sector median wage since 2000,” he said.

Average gross weekly earnings – not taking into account inflation – for full-time workers in April increased by 2.9% from £575 in 2021, to £592 in 2022.

“When considering public and private sector earnings over the last decade, the public sector showed no growth in real earnings, which is in contrast to growth of 11% in the private sector,” the latest report says.

Meanwhile, around 13% of jobs here are considered “low paid”. That’s the lowest proportion 20 years.

On the wage gap across gender, the latest stats show a divergence of 8.4% in average median hourly earnings – with men on an average of £13.99 and women on £12.82.

But separate fresh data shows a 4.6% difference in pay gaps in favour of women. According to the Office for National Statistics “in the case of Northern Ireland in particular, the gender pay gap is affected by a higher proportion of women working in the public sector where pay rates for some jobs are higher than in the private sector”.

The research says the gender pay gap is “calculated as the difference between average hourly earnings (excluding overtime) of men and women as a proportion of men’s average hourly earnings (excluding overtime)”.

“It is a measure across all jobs in the UK, not of the difference in pay between men and women for doing the same job.”

In general, many companies here are offering “more modest salary increase offers”, compared to this time, a year or so ago, according to John Moore, managing director of Hays in Northern Ireland.

But he says many firms have “realised they can’t lead on salary alone to get the right people”.

“We’re seeing more organisations positioning themselves to be attractive by focusing on their technology, their workload, their learning and development offer, their culture and environment, and the level of flexibility they provide for remote working,” he says.

Richard Ramsey said: “The latest Northern Ireland earnings survey reveals the impact of the cost of living crisis on household incomes… a look beneath the headlines reveals that while the scale of the recent fall in real earnings is unprecedented the trend in falling real terms earnings is not – and is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

“Today’s release highlights that Northern Ireland’s poor earnings growth performance continues and without improvements in productivity this trend is set to continue.”