Pay up 7.5% in Northern Ireland to £2,100 a month: report

Regular pay packets in Northern Ireland have gone up 7.5% in the last year to just over £2,100.

That’s according to the latest data published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

Earnings data from HMRC PAYE revealed employees here had a median monthly pay of £2,103 in July 2023, which marks a rise of £147 (7.5%) over the past year.

The number of employees being paid through HMRC PAYE in July 2023 was 793,000 – up 0.4% over the month and 1.9% over the year.

Labour market data for the second quarter of 2023 shows the biggest change in the number of employees by industry was recorded in services (2.2%) and manufacturing (1.3%)

The number of people working in the construction sector remained unchanged.

However, the unemployment rate increased by 1.7% in July with 37,000 people here claiming benefits which remains almost 24% higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020.

The Department for the Economy also said it had been notified of 250 proposed redundancies last month, almost double the monthly average recorded during 2022 of 130.

It said this month's figure brought the latest rolling 12-month total to 4,370, the highest since August 2021 and nearly three-and-a-half times the figure of 1,260 for the previous year.

And the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work, known as the economic inactivity rate, increased by 0.4pps over the quarter but fell by 1.8pps over the year to 26.6%.

Mark McAllister, director of employment relations services at the Labour Relations Agency (LRA), said economic inactivity needed to be addressed.

"Through our working relationships with bodies such as Employers for Childcare and Melted Parents, the LRA is highlighting the importance of flexible working as a means of helping those who are currently economically inactive back into the workplace.

“In the absence of legislation or childcare strategies many employers are now bringing in more generous and widespread flexible working initiatives as a method of both recruiting and retaining staff.

“However, these flexibilities need to go beyond simply returning on a part-time basis. Employers need to consider the cost of childcare and how hybrid working and other creative and flexible approaches can transform the ‘how’ and ‘where’ of work.”

Across the UK people’s pay grew by 7.8% – the highest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001.

But inflation – which measures the pace at which prices are rising – remains relatively high at 7.9%.

New inflation figures are due out on Wednesday and are expected to show price growth slowed again during July.

Some economists have predicted it could fall to 6.8% which is still far higher than the Bank of England's target to keep inflation at 2%.