Payroll employees add £177 to their monthly salary over last year in NI

(Dominic Lipinski/PA) — © Dominic Lipinski

Employee numbers and earnings going through payroll have been boosted over the last year, according to the latest labour market statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra).

The average monthly wage has risen by £177, an increase of 9.2% year on year. However, with inflation sitting at double digits since last summer, workers are unlikely to have seen any boost to their spending power.

Unemployment numbers are sitting slightly below pre-pandemic levels, and confirmed redundancies are down 42.2% year on year.

However, employment rate, hours and economic inactivity have yet to return to their pre-pandemic position, said Nisra.

Rachel Richardson, director in legal services firm DWF Belfast, said: “Despite the promising statistics, with the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, we may see yet more industrial unrest in NI and a continuation of the strikes which have been occurring across different sectors.

“Employers will need to focus on fostering a positive workplace culture with their staff. Of course, not all employers will be able to offer pay increases, so they will need to look at other ways of retaining staff, such as offering increased flexibility and improving benefit schemes.”

Payrolled employee numbers rose by 0.5% month on month and 2.3% over the year to 790,600 in March.

And wage inflation saw median monthly pay rise by £56 (2.7%) month on month to £2,110 in March 2023, according to the HMRC PAYE data.

Seasonally adjusted numbers of people claiming unemployment benefits rose by 2.3% on February to 36,200 or 3.7% of the workforce, the first increase since September 2022.

Claimant count numbers remain significantly higher, up 21.2%, on pre-pandemic figures for March 2020.

Unemployment numbers, including claimants and non-claimants, was down by 0.3 pps over the last quarter and 0.6pps over the year to 2.4%, according to seasonally adjusted figures derived from the Labour Force Survey.

People aged 16 to 64 in work increased by 0.6pps over the quarter and 2.6pps over the year to 71.9%, with the economic inactivity rate conversely falling by 0.4pps over the quarter and 2.2pps over the year to 26.2%.

Weekly hours worked totalled 27.8 million in Northern Ireland, down by 2.6% over the quarter but up 5.6% over the year.

Only half the redundancies proposed for the period April 2022 to March 2023 are reported as confirmed, according to the figures from Nisra on behalf of the Department for the Economy.

Confirmed redundancies totalled 1,070 for the year, down 42.2% on the previous 12 months, and well below the 2,190 proposed.

March saw 150 confirmed redundancies, however, against only 100 proposed for the month.

NISRA said March marked the first month since September 2022 with a rolling 12-month confirmed redundancy total over 1,000.

But the total remains below the long-term trend.