Payrolled employee numbers at record high in NI as labour conditions ‘extremely tight’

Businesses are struggling to fill freight and logistics roles amid a tight labour market in Northern Ireland (photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Latest labour market statistics reveal extremely tight employment conditions in Northern Ireland unlikely to loosen any time soon, a job agency has said.

Payrolled employee numbers and earnings have increased, with employee jobs here at the highest level on record, according to the figures published today by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (NISRA).

The unemployment rate for the latest quarter has reached parity with its pre-pandemic position, NISRA said. And redundancies were up but remained below the long-term trend.

John Gargan, Northern Ireland regional manager of ManpowerGroup UK, said: “There has been a huge increase in the overall hiring intent of employers based in Northern Ireland, as the region continues to report significantly lower unemployment rates at 2.4%.

“This is half of the highest unemployment rates reported in both the West Midlands and Wales, at 4.8%.

“Northern Ireland’s Net Employment Outlook for Q3 (July to September) 2023 is +52%, which is an incredible rise of +31% percentage-points on the quarter, and 23 percentage-points above the UK’s overall Q3 Outlook.

“This confident hiring intent would typically be a sign of strong economic conditions characterised by jobs growth and opportunity. But as we know, the reality has been an economy of stagnation and rising costs over the past 18 months.

“In the context of Northern Ireland, it also framed by the region having the UK’s highest economic inactivity rate at 25.8% and so we’re seeing employment conditions that remain extremely tight with no signs of loosening.”

Businesses are struggling to fill freight, logistics, transport and customs roles in particular, said Mr Gargan, as well as skilled maintenance, automation and engineering roles in manufacturing.

“This has led to an increase in the recruitment of skilled employees from overseas territories outside of the EU,” he said. “But generally, those candidates that do make the grade in Northern Ireland are finding they have almost too many options to choose from at the moment.”

Rachel Richardson, director in the employment team of DWF Belfast, said: “Despite the promising figures on increased employment levels, as we enter the summer months, there are still major issues affecting employees, which include the cost-of-living crisis, increased inflation levels and industrial unrest in some sectors.

“We can expect to see an active labour market as employees seek to increase their pay and benefits in order to deal with these challenges.”

Payrolled employee numbers in May were unchanged from April and up 1.7% YOY at 788,400, NISRA said.

NI employees had a median monthly pay of £2,054 in May 2023, down 0.2% on the previous month but up by 5.5% or £108 YOY.

Claimants represent 3.7% of the workforce at 36,200, down on April but 21.1% higher than pre-pandemic in March 2020.

Confirmed redundancies totalled 140 redundancies in May and 1,200 over the year to May, down 25.7% YOY. Proposed redundancies, however, totalled 610 last month, lifting annual figures by 26% to 2,650 in the year to May.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was stable at 2.4%, while employment rose and productivity lifted by 4.5% on the previous quarter and 3.8% YOY.

Economic inactivity decreased by 0.6pps over the quarter and 2.0pps over the year to 25.8%.