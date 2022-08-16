Payrolled employee numbers hit ‘record high’ in NI with growth in communications and arts sectors

Payrolled employee numbers in Northern Ireland have reached a “record high” after increasing for the eleventh consecutive month.

The labour market statistics were published on Tuesday by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (NISRA).

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in July 2022 was 779,300, a 0.4% increase over the month and 2.6% over the year.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,963 in July 2022, an increase of £2 (0.1%) over the month and an increase of £89 (4.7%) over the year.

In July 2022, the number of people on the claimant count was 35,700, which is a decrease of 0.5% from the previous month’s revised figure.

The July claimant count remains higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020 by 20%.

A NISRA statement said: “The latest employee data shows another record high for payrolled employees and the level of payroll earnings continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

"The trend of low numbers of redundancies continues, where the latest twelve month totals for confirmed and proposed redundancies were the lowest since 2000.

“Measures of total employment (e.g. employment rate and hours worked), unemployment and economic inactivity have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic position.”

It added: “When considering the annual change in employees by industry sector, the largest percentage increases were recorded in the ‘Information and communication’ and ‘Arts, entertainment and recreation’ sectors – both 9%.

“The Labour Force Survey shows a statistically significant decrease in the unemployment rate over the year to April-June 2022.

"When compared to pre-pandemic levels, the total number of hours worked in April-June 2022 was 4.5% below, whilst the employment rate was 2.7pps below.

"The economic inactivity rate remains 2.5pps above the pre-pandemic position and the unemployment rate sits just 0.3pps above the pre-pandemic period.

“The claimant count estimate for July 2022 decreased by 0.5% from the revised figure for June, continuing the decreasing trend seen since March 2021.”

NISRA, acting on behalf of the Department for the Economy, confirmed that 50 redundancies occurred in July 2022, taking the annual total to 1,160.

Over the year August 2021 to July 2022, 1,260 redundancies were proposed.

The latest twelve month totals of both proposed and confirmed redundancies were around 80% lower than the previous year and the lowest since 2000.

The latest NI unemployment rate – the proportion of economically active people aged 16 and over who were unemployed – for the period April-June 2022 was estimated from the Labour Force Survey at 2.7%.

This was an increase of 0.1 percentage points (pps) over the quarter and a decrease of 1.6pps over the year. The annual change was "statistically significant”.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work (the employment rate) decreased by 0.9pps over the quarter and increased by 1.0pps over the year to 69.7%.

Neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.

The total number of weekly hours worked in NI (27.8 million) decreased by 0.7% over the quarter and increased by 4.9% over the year.

The economic inactivity rate – the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work – increased by 0.8pps over the quarter and by 0.2pps over the year to 28.3%. Neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.