The Good Friday Agreement and the relatively stability it brought have delivered only a small “peace dividend” for the NI economy, a report has claimed.

The paper by Queen’s University economists Graham Brownlow, David Jordan and Professor John Turner said peace had brought some economic improvements.

But its potential to deliver economic transformation had not been fully realised and some distortions caused by the Troubles could not be fully reversed.

They said that the Agreement had helped bring about improvements like lower unemployment, higher wages for low earners had the arrival of new industries including film.

But it said that progress in crucial areas like productivity had been limited.

The nature of power-sharing in Northern Ireland, with the largest party on either side of the divide able to collapse the arrangement at any time, meant that the region had been without devolved government for nine of the last 23 years.

The Good Friday Agreement at 25: has there been a peace dividend? published on the website Economics Observatory, said there had been some recovery in key economic indicators.

It cited a paper which found that the Troubles had reduced Northern Ireland’s GDP by up to 10%. In 1998, its GDP per capita was 20% lower than the overall UK level, although higher than either Wales or the North East.

By 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Northern Irish GDP per capita had grown 27% in real terms, but the gap with the UK level remained relatively unchanged, at around 21%.

This widened to 22% in 2020, but Northern Ireland continued to outperform Wales and the North East, which were 27% and 30% below the UK level respectively.

The economists said: “The failure of Northern Ireland to close the GDP gap reflects its poor productivity performance.

“It has the poorest productivity of any UK region, with a 17% gap to the UK level, when measured per hour worked.

"Despite being unsuccessful in closing the productivity gap with the UK level since 1998, the difference between Northern Ireland and the next worst performing UK regions, namely Wales and the North East, has reduced, due to the productivity of those regions declining.”

But the clearest sign of improvement was in the labour market after persistently high unemployment during the Troubles.

Since 1998, it has experienced the strongest employment growth of any region outside London. The total number of people employed had increased by 22.7% by 2022.

Unemployment has also fallen over this period. Between 1992 and 1997, Northern Ireland’s unemployment rate averaged 11.0%, above the UK average of 8.9%. According to the latest indicators, unemployment was 2.4% in November to January.

Wages had also improved for the less well-off. Low-paid employees in Northern Ireland received wages that were 12% below their peers in 1998, but this gap had shrunk to 5% in 2022.

However, efforts to rebalance the economy and employment away from reliance on the public sector had not been a total success.

By 1987, public sector jobs accounted for 42% of employment, falling to 29% in 1998 and 27% in 2022. That was still higher than the UK share of 18%.

And the report said numbers of inward investment projects had not soared in response to peace, with average numbers remaining unchanged at 23 projects per year between 1998/99 and 2004/05.

But there had been growth in jobs due to the arrival of new sectors, or strengthening of existing ones.

Between 1998 and 2022, employment in financial and insurance activities grew 36%. This is higher than in any other UK region.

And jobs in information and communication had almost doubled, while the new industry of T and film production had added £300m t o the economy between 2018 and 2022.

Overall, the report called the peace dividend “relatively small” .

“Unemployment is lower, wages have improved for the lowest paid and new industries are growing. But there has been relatively little progress relative to the UK’s other nations and regions, particularly in productivity, the key driver of better living standards over time.”

It said that distortions caused by a crisis like the Troubles “are not fully reversible, even once the crisis end”.

"This observation provides a useful framework for explaining the disappointing size of the peace dividend.

“Just as the sectarian enmities that helped to sustain violence during the Troubles did not just disappear in 1998, so the economic scars caused by political violence have not fully healed since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.”

The lack of an Executive was also problematic, while issues relating to the governances of economic development agency Invest NI were also a hindrance. The NHS had also performed “extremely poorly,” the report said.

"The lack of a functioning Executive, and poor governance even when the Executive has been sitting, have plagued Northern Ireland since 1998.

It concluded that “no simple ‘silver bullets’ can solve all of Northern Ireland’s economic problems, even if we acknowledge that improving skills and productivity will take it in the right direction”.