Penney’s announces site of latest store in Tallaght in Dublin to open this September

Penneys, which trades as Primark in the UK, has unveiled plans to open its new store in Tallaght in Dublin on September 15.

Located in the Square Shopping Centre in the former Debenhams unit, the store will span 43,400 square feet. The new outlet will feature fashion, homeware and beauty offerings, as well as a nail salon.

It’s already confirmed plans to open a new Primark store at the former Debenhams unit in Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon later this year.

The Tallaght store will also feature items from Penneys’ licensed ranges including those from Disney, Netflix’s Stranger Things and the NBA brand.

The Tallaght location will be the first new store the retailer has opened in Dublin in six years following the opening of the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre store in December 2016. It will also be Penney’s 37th store in Ireland.

Penney’s now has over 400 stores across Europe and North America, where it’s also known as Primark.

Damien O’Neill, head of sales for Penney’s in Northern Ireland and Ireland, said: “We’re proud to continue to expand Penneys in Ireland and keep investing in Irish retail.”

According to Penney’s, the new store will form part of the retailer’s commitment to invest €250m (£210m) into the Irish market over the next 10 years.

The investment will also feature redevelopments of existing stores, as well as the development of a new warehouse and distribution facility in Newbridge, Co Kildare, which is currently being built.

Mr O’Neill said: “We know our customers have been waiting for Penneys at The Square for a long time.

“The store is nearly ready, and we are really excited to finally open our doors next month. We’ll have something for everyone all at our everyday affordable prices.”

The retailer has also vowed to freeze prices on around a thousand children’s products as consumers continue to battle the rising cost of living. This will include items ranging from sweatshirts to t-shirts, as well as dresses and jeans.

Last year, Penneys stores in Ireland faced a €72.1m (£61m) hit to retail revenues due to closures during lockdowns. The first set of Irish-only accounts made available by Penneys’ owner ABF last month showed salesdropped to €482.2m (£406m) in the year to September 18.