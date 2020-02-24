People are giving less to charities in Northern Ireland, says report

Charities in Northern Ireland are reporting a fall in donations from the public though the amount they're getting from the government is up, according to a survey today.

Bosses of charities and social enterprises said cashflow had stabilised, with an increase in funding from government for the first time in at least four years.

But there were concerns over the future as around 29% of bodies making up the so-called third sector are reliant on funding from the EU.

Today's Ulster Bank and C03 third sector index also said around one-third of bodies were increasing their staffing.

And around 60% said demand for their services - which includes care, counselling and support, and training and development - grew in the second half of last year.

Nora Smith, chief executive of CO3, which represents leaders of charities and social enterprises, said: "Recent years have seen the sector squeezed by reduced government spending, but the latest survey is encouraging in that it suggests that both overall income and the amount of income from government increased in the second half of last year.

"This has helped ease cashflow pressures somewhat. However, whilst this is positive, financial pressures do still remain, relating to things like rising salaries, increases in demand for services, and meeting the National Living Wage," she added.

Two-thirds of third sector bodies said they were receiving funding from government, while under half get public donations. However, in the first C03 survey, carried out in 2016, 69% said they got public donations.

But Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said sustainability of funding was a concern.

"Despite rising demand, income generation remains the number one challenge facing the sector in 2020 with 56% of respondents citing it as the top issue.

"When you factor in that 29% of organisations are also currently in receipt of EU funding - and the UK has left the EU - this provides another source of uncertainty with funding into the medium to longer-term."