‘Perfect storm’ of factors has contributed to soaring oil prices in NI, says expert who has some advice for placing an order with supplier

The price of home heating oil has jumped by £50 amid freezing conditions in Northern Ireland.

An industry expert has said the rising price of home heating oil and associated supply shortages have been caused by a “perfect storm” of factors.

Aodhan O’Donnell, founder of energy comparison website Power to Switch, was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after it emerged that the price of home heating oil had jumped by £50 over the past week and suppliers were limiting the amount their customers could order.

Mr O’Donnell pointed out that with around 66% of local homes using oil to heat their homes, demand is frequently high, and the recent cold snap has seen that soar even higher.

During the past 12 months, the average price of 900 litres of oil has gone from around £454, or 50p a litre, to £850 (94p a litre).

Mr O’Donnell said: “Oil is a global commodity and it is traded on a global scale, so prices are fluctuating all the time.

“What we’ve seen in Russia is that they are a huge supplier of gas, and since the war in Ukraine they’ve turned their gas output way down.

“Many countries that may have got their gas from Russia have then had to look at any other forms of energy, such as oil.

“So that in turn increases the demand for oil and causes shortages. In turn, that means customers have to pay more for their home heating oil.

"Then of course there’s the fact that oil has to be shipped here and, on that journey, the price of oil can be increasing each day.

“If big suppliers have had to find a different source to get their oil from, that can also increase shipping costs if it is further afield.

“There’s various other factors, but we’re seeing a perfect storm of factors at the minute.”

The industry expert added that, due to the ever-changing oil prices, some suppliers may be reluctant to give customers an exact price for a quote, as by the time the oil gets to the tank that price may have increased.

He added: “What I would advise consumers to do is, if their supplier won’t give them an exact price for a quote, they should at least ask for what the maximum price would be.

“In that way consumers can budget better.”