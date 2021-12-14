Pet shop: Jollyes expansion brings new jobs

Pet store: Colin Ferguson, Mackle head of sales, Laura Hadden, regional manager for Jollyes NI and Scotland and Rowan the dog

Pet retailer Jollyes has said it’s investing £325,000 in new stores in Northern Ireland while boosting relationships with suppliers on both sides of the border.

The company, which has 12 stores here, created five new jobs as it opened a new unit at Longwood Retail Park in Newtownabbey on Saturday to replace its shop at Glengormley. The store also contains a ‘pamper and groom’ spa.

And Jollyes is also to open its first store in Cookstown in February at the town’s Sweep Road Retail Park, creating 10 new jobs.

Further growth is on the cards, the company said, as it plans to acquire smaller pet retailers and acquire new leases.

Jollyes said it’s also investing significantly in its suppliers across the island of Ireland, which supply all its 70 stores across the UK.

It’s to increase its ranges from Mackle Petfoods in Co Armagh, which makes the company’s Lifestage dog food, and frozen pet food brand Frozzys in Belfast.

Laura Hadden, regional manager for Jollyes in Northern Ireland and Scotland, said: “We’re looking forward to reaching out to more customers here with a new store at Cookstown and a new state-of-the-art store at Newtownabbey.”

The first Jollyes opened in Enfield in England in 1971.