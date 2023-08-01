Peter Hannan racks up another 24 stars at Great Taste

Hannan Meats has continued its winning streak at Great Taste, picking up a further 24 stars including two coveted three-star awards for its Buttermilk and Koji pork chops.

Peter Hannan’s Moira firm has previously picked up supreme champion and is the most decorated meat producer at the annual awards hosted by the Guild of Fine Food.

The 30th annual awards, announced today, saw 148 awards go to products from NI including 93 one-star, 45 two-stars and 10 three-star awards.

Other NI recipients of three stars included Morelli’s Ice Cream (Pistachio Swirl and Clotted Cream with Irish Black Butter), Baronscourt Estate (Wild Sika Venison Loin and Venison French Rack) and Ballyboley Dexters (Ballyboley Pedigree Dexter 28-day dry aged on the Bone Rump Steak).

Whitewater/Hinch Irish Whiskey (Barrel Aged Stout) also picked up the top accolade, as did Maud’s Ice-Cream (Pistachio) and William Grant & Co (Grant's Guanciale).

Michele Shirlow, chief executive of Food NI, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many Northern Ireland companies listed in the Great Taste results. We traditionally punch above our weight in food and drink competitions like this.

“It is extremely difficult to get one star, let alone two or three. Good luck to all the three-star winners in the next stage of the awards.

“I’m looking forward to seeing who gets the Golden Fork for Northern Ireland, and fingers crossed for a supreme champion.”

More than 500 judges conducted blind taste tests over 89 judging days in Dorset and London, with each producer receiving feedback on their submissions.

The panel included MasterChef 2022 winner Eddie Scott and journalists Felicity Cloake and Xanthe Clay, as well as senior buyers from Selfridges, Whole Foods Market, Fortnum & Mason, Harrods and Waitrose.

John Farrand, managing director at the Guild of Fine Food, said: “We have witnessed an outstanding year of exceptional quality, innovation, and creativity once again.

“A huge congratulations to the Northern Irish producers who have been awarded Great Taste stars for 2023 with their outstanding food and drink.

“Every year, we welcome new and established producers making fantastic products around the world and this year has been no exception. The breadth and quality of food and drink has been outstanding, and we wish everyone who entered huge success and hope they find the feedback from our expert judging panel beneficial as they continue in their onward journey.”

Of 2,516 companies picking up awards, 73% were based in the UK.

The three-star winners included 139 came from the UK and 109 from international producers including oak honeys from Greece and Spain, cold brew tea from Germany, Lebanese chilli sea salt, Cambodian flower sugar and cheeses from Hungary, France, Norway, Bulgaria and Spain.

Regional winners and the Supreme Champion will be named at the Great Taste Golden Fork Ceremony in the Battersea Arts Centre on September 11.

Andrew Ingredients and Invest NI are Golden Fork trophy sponsors, while Great Taste is also supported by the Henderson Group.