Petrol and diesel prices in Northern Ireland continue to climb but heating oil drops

Petrol and diesel prices continue to climb in Northern Ireland while home heating oil prices have seen a slight drop, according to latest figures.

Average petrol and diesel prices both rose by just over 1% to 149.8p and 151.7p per litre in the last week, the Consumer Council price checker said on Thursday

Fuel prices hit a low on June 15 this year, which saw diesel and petrol selling at 137.2p and petrol 139.2p respectively. However, the latest figures show that they have since increased by 7.5%, for petrol, and 9.4% for diesel since mid-June.

The figures from the Consumer Council news follows recent research from the RAC which showed that drivers had been hit with one of the most significant monthly fuel price increases in more than two decades in August.

August saw petrol prices rise by 7p per litre and diesel by 8p per litre, in the fifth and sixth most significant monthly increases in 23 years.

But the latest Consumer Council figures contain some good news for households, as they show a slight drop in home heating oil prices since last week.

Since last Thursday, the average price for 500 litres has dropped from £367.88 to £366.46.

The cheapest 500 litres fill is in Derry City and Strabane, at £362.01, while the most expensive was in Newry City, Mourne & Down, where it cost £369.33.

Home heating oil prices hit a low in June 8 this year, when the average price for 500 litres was £279.36. Since then prices have been steadily rising as the colder months approach, and have increased by around 30%.

But there have been decreases in other utility bills. This week, gas supplier Firmus Energy announced its customers in the Ten Towns network would be paying about £110 per year less after the company slashed its tariff by nearly 8%.

And there will be no price increases for now from SSE Airtricity Gas Supply, Firmus’ rival supplier in greater Belfast, or from dominant electricity supplier Power NI, the Utility Regulator announced.

However, combined gas and electricity bills here will remain over 10% higher than those in Great Britain, according to the regulator.

Customers of Power NI and SSE Airtricity will be paying around £2,415 a year, compared to a typical combined bill of £2,138 in Great Britain.