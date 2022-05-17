Pharma company ProAxsis hails work on Covid antibody test

A Belfast pharma company says it has seen “impressive” results in performance evaluation of the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 antibody test.

ProAxsis, which is part of NetScientific plc, said the successful development strengthened its expanding product range and international customer offering and added to NetScientific’s transatlantic plans.

Last June ProAxsis entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca to develop an antibody test and commercialise it for global use. John Clarkson, chairman of NetScientific and ProAxsis, said the project was a “significant milestone” for the firm.