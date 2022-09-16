Phoenix Gas posts £15.5m profit, but huge tax bill puts it in the red

Phoenix Natural Gas (PNG), one of the biggest operators here, has posted pre-tax profits of £15.5m for 2021.

That was up from £11m the previous year as growing numbers of customers joined.

However, after paying tax of £16.9m, the company was left with a loss of £1.25m, according to a report filed with Companies House.

PNG added 6,000 residential properties and 203 housing associations as customers in 2021, a trend driven by home improvements due to people having more disposable income as a result of Covid lockdowns.

The company and other operators, firmus energy and SGN, connect customers to the network, but the gas is sold by suppliers SSE Airtricity and firmus.

The report said while there were government financial incentives to encourage people to replace oil boilers, “the competitive price of natural gas… and the significant savings which can be delivered when replacing old inefficient mainly oil heating systems with new highly efficient and controllable gas technology, are a significant stimulus for switching to gas”.

However, the wholesale cost of gas has soared since 2021 after demand shot up due to the reopening of economies following lockdown, and has rocketed even further as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has now put limits on its supplies of wholesale gas to Europe in retaliation for sanctions and that has had a knock-on effect on prices in the UK.

Next month customers of SSE Airtricity and firmus energy will be hit with increases of 28.3% and 56% respectively.

That leaves firmus customers facing an annual gas bill of £2,300.

Last week Prime Minister Liz Truss announced plans to cap total energy bills at £2,500 a year in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

As a monopoly, PNG is regulated by the Utility Regulator, which decides how it operates under a price control, which lasts for six years.

The current price control runs out next year.

Its income of £68.3m for 2021 was £4.8m higher than 2020.

Revenues come from charges to all users based on the volume of gas conveyed in the year.

Its maximum allowable income is set by the Utility Regulator.

PNG’s report said that, over the year, there had been a rise in the volume of gas used, with change driven by growth in customers burning gas, plus changes in consumption.

Consumption had been high in the early part of the year, which it said was “most likely due to the impact of increased levels of home working due to Covid-19”.

However, that increase was later offset across the year as a whole by the impact of warmer weather.