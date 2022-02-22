Pictured: Massive tanker Eduard Toll arrives at Belfast’s Harland and Wolff dockyard

The Eduard Toll docking in Belfast at the weekend Credit: Harland & Wolff Twitter

Harland & Wolff has welcomed its biggest vessel in the shipyard’s recent history as the Eduard Toll docked at the weekend.

The mammoth LNG tanker ship is currently in place at Harland & Wolff’s building dock, although the company has yet to reveal the precise nature of the work being carried out on the vessel.

They did reveal the huge size of the ship however, with the Eduard Toll measuring up at a significant draught of 7.1m and length of 299m.

Images on social media from the company show the ship towering over nearby buildings, as it matches some of Belfast’s best-known landmarks for scale.

Harland & Wolff’s Belfast yard is one of Europe’s largest heavy engineering facilities with deep-water access, two of Europe’s largest dry docks and ample quayside and vast fabrication halls.

Harland & Wolff exists today as a multisite fabrication company, operating in the maritime and offshore industry through five sectors: commercial, cruise and ferry, defence, oil & gas and renewables and six services: technical services, fabrication and construction, decommissioning, repair and maintenance, in-service support and conversion.

After the acquisition of Harland & Wolff (Appledore) in August 2020, the company has focused on opportunities in both ship-repair and shipbuilding.

Harland & Wolff was saved from closure in 2019 after being acquired by InfraStrata, a UK based energy company.