Piece of cake: Dromore-based Graham’s Bakery signs £2.5m Lidl deal

Timothy Graham, business development manager at Grahams Bakery with Ciara Moran, buyer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland

Dromore-based Graham’s Bakery has signed a £2.5m deal to supply products to Lidl stores all over Ireland.

The contract will see the company supply eight products from its cake range to 215 Lidl stores in the coming weeks.

Lidl, which has 41 stores here, says the deal is worth more than £2.5m annually. It follows on from many other NI supplier deals including an £11m contract with Newtownards-based Willowbrook Foods.

Graham’s Bakery is a third-generation family business led by Timothy, Esther and Lois Graham. It was established in 1956 by Dennis Graham.

Timothy Graham, business development manager at the company, said: “The support from Lidl Northern Ireland means we can share our range of delicious family recipes with a growing number of customers across the island of Ireland.”

Ciara Moran, buyer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said Lidl is “confident that our new products will be a real hit with shoppers”.