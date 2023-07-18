Pioneering treatment from Northern Ireland firm could aid 2 million people with spinal injuries worldwide

Belfast clinic is seeking investor support to bring their product to the market

From left, father and son Aidan and Ros Lynch with Dr Jessica Kwok

An innovative new therapy developed by a team in Belfast could potentially improve mobility for millions of patients with spinal cord injuries worldwide.

The treatment, pioneered by Belfast-based NeuroSolv Therapeutics, could potentially be administered to patients years after their initial injury.

Perineline, which received Orphan Drug Designation in 2022, has been developed as a result of research by highly-regarded neuro-/glyco-scientist Dr Jessica Kwok.

She has been working alongside a Belfast team led by Aidan and Ros Lynch, joint founders of NeuroSolv.

The father and son have spent years pioneering research into spinal cord injury treatment, after Ros suffered a life-changing spinal injury at the age of 20 in 2015.

It left him paralysed from the chest down, requiring surgery and ventilation, and he remained hospitalised in intensive care for a year.

Since 2015, the pair have devoted their time and efforts to developing a therapy with the potential to significantly improve spinal cord injury recovery for people across the world.

Aidan Lynch said: “There is a huge level of support and eagerness across the spinal cord injury community to advance recovery therapies.

“Our focus has been on finding the best way forward by developing a therapy that’s safe and positively impacts spinal cord injury patients in a way no therapy has been able to thus far.”

Neurosolv is now looking for investor support to enhance clinical trials of Perineline and bring the product to market.

Research to date supports its potential to improve mobility in both acute and chronic cases, which would represent a significant breakthrough in spinal cord therapy.

The treatment is currently undergoing clinical trials and if regulatory approval is obtained, Perineline could be used to treat up to two million patients with spinal cord injuries worldwide.

Between 250,000 and 500,000 people are injured or diagnosed with a spinal cord injury each year, according to the World Health Organization.

Ans the Spinal Injury Association reports 50,000 people are living with a life-changing spinal cord injury in the UK alone.

Economically, spinal cord injury has a massive cost impact on patients, families, and governments, with the lifetime medical and care cost approaching $8m (£6.1m) per case, said NeuroSolv.

Its two-part treatment uses an oral medication combined with neural signalling interventions, and does not require injections, surgery or implants.

Its proposed mechanism of action may improve the ability of neurons within the body’s nervous system to make new connections, through the processes of neuroplasticity and neuroregeneration.

NeuroSolv, which also has a site in Baltimore, USA, has developed and patented Perineline to resolve spinal cord injury based upon neural signalling interventions and direct treatment of the glial scar.

The glial scar is left in the spinal cord after injury, blocking the neural signals to the body.

Perineline two-part treatment allows signals to travel through the treated zone thereby allowing function to return to the body and patient.

In 2022, the European Medicines Agency granted Orphan Designation status to Perineline for spinal cord injury after extensive and rigorous due diligence.

The team at NeuroSolv is now aiming to raise awareness of the significant impact it could have on the lives of people with spinal cord injury and attract interest from investors, patients and other stakeholders to progress on to the clinical trial stage.

It is also looking to partner with spinal cord injury associations and sports injury organisations to bring awareness to advancements in treatments.

Throughout the process, NeuroSolv Therapeutics has built a team with a diverse range of skills working towards the resolution of spinal cord injury.

It includes medical experts, academics, regulatory specialists, IP specialists, not-for-profit organisations and a clinical trial team including biostatisticians, pharmaceutical manufacturing process experts.

As it prepares for the clinical trial, approval and commercialisation process, NeuroSolv has partnered with AscellaHealth, a global specialty pharmacy and healthcare services provider.

Headquartered in the US, AscellaHealth provides end-to-end solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers to optimise access, outcomes and the patient journey for rare disease and specialty patients.

It offers a portfolio of tailored, tech-enabled services supporting complex, chronic conditions or rare diseases requiring specialty medications and/or cell and gene therapies.

A recipient of numerous industry awards for innovation, and a National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Strategic Channel Partner of the Year award winner, AscellaHealth’s patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for novel programmes and services to support the launch of specialty medications and proactively address challenges, optimise clinical health outcomes and improve quality of life for patients.

Craig Caceci, Managing Director at AscellaHealth EU/UK said: “When we first started collaborating with the team developing Perineline it was immediately clear that the new therapy could potentially be incredibly significant, in terms of its potential positive impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people living with spinal cord injury worldwide.

“We’re proud to support NeuroSolv Therapeutics in bringing the product to market to ensure spinal cord patients have access to this potential revolutionary treatment, optimising their clinical outcomes, patient journey and quality of life.”