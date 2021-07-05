Pioneering work helps Armstrong Medical develop new life support unit

Launch: Dr Ciaran Magee said the new product will greatly improve patient care. Credit: Brian Morrison

Respiratory care devices firm Armstrong Medical has launched a new product for life support ventilation onto the market after working with Ulster University.

Armstrong Medical developed the respiratory breathing circuit after collaborating with Ulster University through the North West Centre for Advanced Manufacturing (NWCAM).

The centre receives European funding managed by the Special EU Programmes Body and delivered in partnership with science and tech hub Catalyst.

Armstrong Medical, which is now part of the Eakin Healthcare Group, launched the breathing circuit just before Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The company’s research through NWCAM helped to reduce the problem of condensed water vapour pooling in tubing and its potential impact on the electronics of ventilators – relieving caregivers of some of the pressures involved in continuous monitoring of equipment.

The technology is now being used in some critical care ventilator circuits for adult, paediatric and neo-natal patients who need help with their breathing.

It also helped the company in its response to the need for treatments for Covid-19 patients.

Armstrong Medical was founded in 1984 and now exports to more than 60 countries.

Dr Ciaran Magee, Armstrong Medical’s technical director, said its work with NWCAM had enabled it to address a long-term limitation in its products. “The introduction of this superior product will add significant value to Armstrong’s expanding portfolio of pioneering products to ensure improved patient outcomes in a critical illness setting,” he said.

"The new product allows us to focus on the area of life-support ventilation for adult, paediatric and neonatal patients. We expect demand to increase in coming months, particularly in emerging markets.”

Fergal Cosgrave, licensing manager at Ulster University, said: “The UU team are thrilled that they have been able to help Armstrong Medical save time and money by bringing their R&D expertise to the production of a new product that solves a big problem and ultimately improves its life saving breathing circuits for the benefit of patients around the world.”