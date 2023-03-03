Pizza Hut plans £1.2m investment as nine pizza joints now grace one Belfast road

Northern Ireland’s only Pizza Hut has completed a £500,000 expansion, in new premises on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, adding a sit-in dining experience to the existing delivery and collection options (photo credit: Pacemaker)

Belfast’s Ormeau Road has become a mecca for pizza, with the popular residential area and social destination now home to nine outlets.

Pizza Hut has just completed a £500,000 expansion of its new premises on Ormeau, currently its only Northern Ireland site.

The new opening has added five new jobs to an existing workforce of 10, while the chain is planning a total investment of £1.2m including three more sites in greater Belfast over the next two to three years.

Further new openings on Ormeau this month include a 10th outlet from the Beannchor Group chain Little Wing and Pizzabaker, a chain spanning England and Northern Ireland.

The new sites are joining existing pizza restaurants and takeaways Little O’s, Greens, Love Pizza, Pizza the Action, Pizza Guyz and The Original Istanbul.

The new Pizza Hut opening adds a sit-in dining experience to existing delivery and collection options, with the £500,000 investment including a new kitchen, fixtures and fittings.

“There is a demand for the quality, menus and fun of the Pizza Hut experience,” said Sandeep Sharma, owner. “The ability to offer that to sit in and dine was an obvious step.

“I plan to make a further investment with three more over the next two years that will represent a total investment of £1.2m in Belfast and the greater Belfast area.”

From left pizza chef Preetham Matthew, owner Sandeep Sharma and general manager Bhavishya Chauhan (photo credit: Pacemaker)

The expanded Ormeau Road premises include extended opening hours from 12pm to 2am, with a restaurant liquor licence in place to offer a range of wines and beers as well as existing soft drink options.

Fresh dough is made daily on site, and traditional sides such as chicken wings, cheese bits, pasta, cookies, desserts and ice cream are on offer alongside pizza.

“We will be able to seat up to 25 people at a time in the new premises, and we will be offering an extended range of offers to the current fantastic Pizza Hut range of choices,” said Mr Sharma.

“For me and my customers Pizza Hut represents convenient, quality food. We are already expanding the offers and deals, to make it affordable.

“The new Peri-Peri chicken pizza and stuffed crust is proving a hit, and weekday deals such as Two for Tuesdays, and Monday Madness will continue.

“And, no, we don't judge people who want pineapple on their pizza.”