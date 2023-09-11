Pizzeria pair open new south Belfast restaurant in £100k investment

The owners of a popular pizzeria in south Belfast have opened a new restaurant in a £100,000 investment.

Stephen Toney and Kristian Nicolo opened Hendrix in Stranmillis last month, creating 25 new jobs.

The venue at 92 Stranmillis Road serves contemporary cuisine including tapas, while a fully-licensed bar serves beer, wine, spirits and premium cocktails.

Stephen and Kristian are the founders and directors of Nico’s Pizzeria on the Lisburn Road and Nico’s Pizza Pasta takeaway on Sunnyside Street, off Ormeau Road.

Stephen said: “We are delighted with how Hendrix is being received by the people of Belfast and beyond thus far. We were confident we had the recipe for success; however, the response has exceeded our expectations.

“Many of our loyal customers of Nico’s have continued to support us with Hendrix, and it has been great to welcome a new clientele in a new area.”

He said the restaurant's close proximity to the Lyric Theatre was also benefiting it, with many crowds attending for pre-theatre dinner.

Nicolo, the restaurant’s head chef, added: “We have found it very interesting seeing what dishes are popular and what our customers are raving about.

"Our Birra Beef slow-cooked tacos have proved to be a big hit thus far, followed by our Salt and Chilli Chicken Tapas dish and all our pasta dishes.”