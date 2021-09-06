Planning ‘nightmare’ driving us out of Northern Ireland, says Hagan Homes founder

Founder and chair of Hagan Homes, James Hagan, talks to Emma Deighan about his decision to stop building homes in NI

Founder and chairman of Hagan Homes, James Hagan, says it’s with great sadness that he will pull his business out of NI to work in the north of England and the Republic of Ireland. The businessman, who has been operating Hagan Homes for more than 30 years and built more than 4,000 homes here, blamed “lengthy, complicated planning processes” as well as “consultee bureaucracy” which he describes as an “absolute nightmare”.