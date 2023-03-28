Planning permission granted for new Nutts Corner distribution facility

Sysco Ireland is planning to boost its Northern Ireland workforce by 90 people after planning permission was granted for a new distribution facility here.

The all-Ireland foodservice supplier is investing £23m to double its NI operation over the next five years including the new 250,000-sq-ft facility at Nutts Corner.

Addition of the new positions, once the site is completed, would increase Sysco’s NI workforce to 230 employees.

Sysco Ireland offers guaranteed next day delivery across a range of over 10,000 food products, of which 70% are sourced from across the island of Ireland.

Mark Lee, CEO of Sysco Ireland said: “We welcome the decision by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Planning Committee to approve the development of our new distribution facility at Nutts Corner. This infrastructure is critical to the company’s growth in Northern Ireland, and we are delighted that we can now proceed with the development.

“Nutts Corner represents a strategically important location allowing us excellent connectivity to serve our customers and further grow our business across Northern Ireland, creating 90 new jobs in the process. The company’s decision to invest in this new facility has been driven by strong customer demand and we are excited about what the future holds.

“We want to thank our design and planning teams for their diligent work in helping to advance this through the planning system so efficiently.”

Artist’s impression of a new Sysco Ireland distribution facility planned for Nutts Corner

The proposals were submitted by Heron Brothers, an award-winning construction and property development company operating throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Paul Mulholland, development director for Heron Brothers, said: “The project is a great example of partnership between the local authority, Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council, the developer, Heron Bros and end customer, Sysco Ireland.

“The development combines innovative technologies designed to enhance sustainability, within a state-of-the-art storage and distribution centre at a key gateway location. We look forward to development commencing, which will bring around 200 construction jobs and apprenticeships to the Antrim area, alongside the long-term employment that the new distribution centre will provide.”

Sysco Ireland is part of the Sysco Corporation, a leading global foodservice distribution company, and employs more than 1,500 people across Ireland.