Planning permission secured for new Primark store in Ballymena

A new chapter lies ahead for the Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena as it receives planning permission for a new Primark.

Planning permission has also been given for River Island and Toytown to upsize to new stores.

Planning permission was secured from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for the construction of the landmark Primark store, which will be moving to the Fairhill from the Tower Centre.

To facilitate Primark’s relocation to Fairhill, River Island will be relocating to a new location within the shopping centre. The new store will be measure approximately 11,000 square foot over two floors.

“We are thrilled with the pace of developments at Fairhill and are particularly excited to secure River Island in a new unit at the very heart of Fairhill,” said Ryan Walker from Magmel Limited.

“We look forward to the new store opening in time for Christmas.”

Mark Thallon from TDK Commercial Property Consultants added: “We have been delighted with how well the news of Primark coming to Fairhill has been received. The relocations of River Island and Toytown complete the first phase, and we look forward to building on this with several other exciting new openings to follow in the next few months.”

Toytown will relocate from their existing store to a two-storey retail space adjacent to JD Sports, Next and New Look. .

The larger retail space will include a dedicated area for their nursery department, known as Babyworld.

Kris Simpson from Toytown says, “We are very excited to work with Fairhill in relocating within the centre and the opportunity to provide our customers a better shopping experience in Ballymena.

The new unit gives us more space to better showcase the range of toys and nursery products, along with the great value we offer in store.”