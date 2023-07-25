Planning permission submitted for £150m business park project

Errigal Group has applied for planning permission to redevelop Enkalon Business Park in Antrim

A £150m business park redevelopment in Antrim with the potential to create 1,200 jobs has taken a step forward after a planning application was submitted.

Errigal Group, which is based in Co Monaghan, has formally applied for planning permission for its ambitious extension and revamp at Enkalon Business Park.

The company wants to build another 900,000 sq ft of warehouse and distribution space while redeveloping existing warehouses and adding a rooftop solar farm. If it goes ahead, the completed space would span 1.7 million sq ft.

Errigal Group hopes to be on site for phase 1 of the build early next year.

It said that the site next to retail park The Junction had the benefit of good transport links and would appeal to “a wide variety of local and international businesses”.

Read more More than 67,000 hospital appointments cancelled due to strike by consultants

The company carried out a consultation process before submitting the application to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

And it said that when fully let, the development had the potential to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area, as well as supporting 200 jobs during construction.

Cormac McCloskey, joint managing director of Errigal Group, said: “The consultation process for our proposed redevelopment and extension of Enkalon Business Park has been overwhelmingly positive, with meaningful engagement from local representatives, residents and businesses.

“Following this engagement with key stakeholders, our team has refined and finalised our planning submission and we’re excited to take this project through the next stage.”

Read more Rishi Sunak says he does not want to ‘hassle’ families with net zero targets

Fellow managing director Damien Treanor added: “The redevelopment of the business park will breathe new life into the existing park and surrounding land and has the potential to create 1,000 jobs in the local community.

“The economic benefit of the project to the Antrim and Newtownabbey area and sub region will be considerable and we hope to be on site in early 2024.”

Errigal Group has carried out £2m of upgrade works since acquiring the Enkalon site in 2019. At the moment, the park is full leased leased to tenants as warehousing, distribution and showroom space.

It employs over 400 people across all the business units with the number tipped to grow in 2023.

The company has also set up an off-site manufacturing unit for construction projects in Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.