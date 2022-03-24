Planning system is chronic failure, says Stormont watchdog

A Stormont watchdog has said it is “alarmed and appalled” by the planning system.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called for major changes to how “unacceptably slow” decisions are made in a new report.

The committee cited the planning system’s role as a key economic driver in leveraging investment, protecting the environment and delivering places that people want to live and work in — a role in which it is “failing”.

Among 12 recommendations, it proposes establishing a commission to undertake a fundamental review to make the system fit for purpose.

The report also found a reluctance to initiate changes which could improve performance.

Committee chairman William Humphrey said: “The committee was both alarmed and appalled at the performance of the planning system.

“Planning decisions are unacceptably slow; nearly one-fifth of the most important planning applications are not processed within three years.

“Not only does this have an impact on applicants, it also risks investment in Northern Ireland.

“We also were shocked that, seven years on, no council has been able to produce a local development plan. The department underestimated the complexity of progressing local development plans.

“These plans should make a real difference to local communities, but have been hampered by a lack of key skills and resources, compounded by a series of unnecessary ‘checks and balances’ by the department.”

He described the planning system as “one of the worst examples of silo-working within the public sector that we have encountered”.

“The planning system in Northern Ireland is clearly not working,” he added.

“We are calling for a fundamental review, led by someone independent from the department, to identify the long-term, strategic changes needed to make the planning system fit for purpose.”

The report also highlighted concerns over transparency.

“The basis for making key decisions was often absent and this is extremely worrying,” said Mr Humphrey.

Not only is this against best practice, the report said, it can also contribute to public mistrust in any decisions taken.

The system allows all those involved to miss targets without seeking improvements, and that is “a system in chronic failure”, the report added.

The committee was “astounded” to hear of the case of Knock Iveagh, where a wind turbine was granted planning permission on the site of an historic monument.

While permission was granted by the Department of the Environment before planning powers passed to local government, there have been many opportunities since where DfI and the local council could have worked collaboratively to find a solution. The council is now in a legal dispute with the department over that issue.

Alliance Infrastructure spokesman Andrew Muir described the report as a “damning indictment of a broken planning system”.

He added: “A culture of indifference and indecision must be rooted out, with strong focus given to driving much better performance. The Department for Infrastructure urgently needs to get its house in order.”

A DfI spokesperson said it will consider the report’s recommendations fully, in liaison with councils.

"In line with normal procedures, a detailed Memorandum of Reply will be prepared in due course which will set out, via the Minister of Finance, the considered response to the issues raised,” he continued.

"The Department has been working to improve the planning system through collaboration with statutory consultees and local government; by reviewing the implementation of the Planning Act 2011; by working in partnership with communities; and by bringing forward a new planning IT system, but it recognises that much more needs to be done.”

The department gave assurances that it will continue to work with councils and other key stakeholders to address the recommendations and make the necessary improvements to the planning system.

NILGA Chief Executive, Alison Allen acknowledged that a review of NI’s planning system is both necessary in highlighting what can be done better as well as acknowledging what is being done well.

“Since the transfer of planning powers to local government in 2015, our 11 local councils have taken a collaborative approach to delivering for their communities, their local economies, and their constituents,” she said.

"However, this report, much like the recent Audit Office report also, serves to highlight that leadership on this issue is urgently necessary as well as genuine partnership between local and central government in resolving the many challenges in the planning system.

Ms Allen added: “While the pandemic in particular has had a major impact on the planning system in NI, all councils agree improvement is needed to deliver a fit for purpose planning system in Northern Ireland.

"Local government is absolutely prepared to do its part in delivering that improvement, but it must be enabled by the NI Assembly urgently bringing forward the long overdue legislative change needed as well as providing appropriate powers and resourcing to local government.”