Plans for £44m film studio space expansion in Belfast move a step closer as developer seeks contractors

Harbour chiefs tapping into growth of local film industry with sound stage

Plans for a £44m expansion of film studio space in Belfast are finally moving forward, with the developer seeking expressions of interest from contractors.

Belfast Harbour plans to build six studio spaces near its existing facilities on Belfast Lough’s north foreshore.

The development was announced in February 2020, with planning permission granted during the summer of last year.

It was originally reported that Belfast Harbour hoped work would start in 2020 and be completed this year. It is now expected to finish by August 2023.

Belfast Harbour Commissioners (BHC) have published a notice seeking expressions of interest from contractors, with a December 21 deadline for responses.

“BHC are seeking expressions of interest from contractors who are interested in providing the construction works required for purpose-built sound studios totalling approximately 180,000 sq ft,” the notice reads.

This is less than the estimated 220,000 sq ft in the planning documents. The complex will also include workshops and space for vendors.

The new studios will be built close to the existing 125,000 sq ft of film studio space.

Read more Belfast film studio behind Dracula movie embarks on multi-million pound extension

Belfast Harbour did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the expansion or whether the plan had been downsized after the initial announcement. But in a note on its website last week, the agency said planning permission had been granted to quadruple the size of Belfast Harbour Studios.

It will be “a £45m investment in Northern Ireland’s burgeoning film industry, and we expect to progress that project in 2022”, the note explained.

“This year saw the completion of Regency Films’ The Northman, starring Nicole Kidman, and we then welcomed the first production by Netflix to film in Belfast, a drama series called The School for Good and Evil.

“We have continued to build relationships with many of the world’s largest content producers, including the likes of Amazon, Universal and Paramount.

“We work closely with Northern Ireland Screen and the Department for the Economy to promote the screen sector to those global players.”

Following the filing of the planning application just prior to the pandemic taking hold, Joe O’Neill, Belfast Harbour’s chief executive, said: “In 2017, we invested £20m to provide brand new studio facilities, but with record levels of demand for studio space globally, we are confident that the time is right to progress with phase two of the development.”

According to the tender document, the new building will be a purpose-built film studio complex, designed to meet the needs of modern production.

“The complex will include purpose-built sound studios which will provide approximately 180,000 sq ft of space,” the document says.

“The stages will be fully soundproofed, and each will be provided with air conditioning, extraction fans, fixed steel grids, catwalks and three-phase power supplies.

“The stage facilities will be supported by a number of large workshops, each of which will be capable of being further sub-divided with ancillary office accommodation.

“The complex will be located within a secure compound, with dedicated parking, service vehicle access and sufficient space to allow for outdoor filming and set construction.”

When the project is completed, the lough shore will house the largest film studio complex in the UK outside the south-east of England.