Plans submitted for Weavers Cross project

Mixed-use regeneration site will complement city’s Transport Hub

Plans: An artist’s impression of how the scheme would look

A major planning application for the Weavers Cross Regeneration project in the same area as the new Belfast Transport Hub has been filed.

Estimated to be worth around £400m, the scheme covers a 1.3m square foot brownfield site in the south of the city, close to Sandy Row.

It will surround the new Belfast Transport Hub and Saltwater Square, a major infrastructural scheme led by Translink across 160,000 sqft and the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland. It is due to open in 2024 and has an expected annual footfall of over 20m.

Now plans are being put in place for the complementary Weavers Cross element, which will have the potential to create mixed use space for Grade A office, residential, leisure, retail, hospitality, social enterprise, community space and public realm in the city centre.

The outline application submission follows a pre-application community consultation that reached more than 50,000 citizens.

It showed that a majority of respondents are in favour of the scheme with 82% of 200 responses in agreement that they are “supportive of the redevelopment and regeneration of the Weavers Cross area around the new Belfast Transport Hub”.

Chris Conway, group chief executive, Translink said: “We have sought to bring forward proposals that set out a direction for inclusive regeneration, to be delivered by an appointed developer partner. We are delighted that there has been resoundingly positive feedback across the local community, business, passengers and the wider public, about the opportunity that Weavers Cross can deliver.

“The proposals were viewed online during the consultation period, alongside displays in the current Great Victoria Street station and community workshops.

“Utilising the Belfast Transport Hub as a catalyst for transport led-regeneration, Weavers Cross is not just an opportunity to create new modern employment space and homes in the city but will generate long-term jobs and social value.

“As a hugely important NI Executive flagship project, it will contribute to enhancing the city in line with the Belfast Agenda ambitions, helping ensure its long-term success for the benefit of everyone,” he said.

In June this year, Translink, launched a global procurement process to identify a master developer partner for its Weavers Cross development.

It said the scheme is set to transform Belfast city centre’s social, economic, and environmental fabric.

The new Belfast Transport Hub and surrounding Weavers Cross is expected to ramp up Belfast’s appeal as an investment location.

It is estimated Weavers Cross will stimulate additional spending in the Northern Ireland economy of more than £1bn.

A majority (90%) of respondents to the Weavers Cross pre-application consultation were in support of new green space that the scheme would deliver while 87% were in favour of the employment, diversity and inclusion, arts and heritage and health and wellbeing and environmental impact of the scheme.