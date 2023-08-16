Plans submitted to transform Belfast offices into apartment complex

Marlborough House, a listed building on Victoria Street in Belfast, is to be transformed into an apartment complex, pending planning approval

A proposal for a 120-unit apartment complex at Marlborough House, a listed building on Victoria Street in Belfast, has been submitted to Belfast City Council.

Martin Property Group has submitted the Proposal of Application Notice for redevelopment of the former offices of commercial law firm Tughans.

Plans include partial demolition of the existing Marlborough House and refurbishment of the listed building to develop around 120 apartments, private open space, landscaping and public realm improvements.

The Group is carrying out a pre-application community consultation process for their proposals for a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The community consultation will gather the views of local residents, neighbouring businesses and interested parties.

A drop-in consultation event will be held in The Good Room at Bullitt Hotel from 1pm-7pm on Thursday, October 5, with consultants on hand to provide further information and answer any queries.

And an additional virtual consultation will be hosted at www.MarlboroughHouseConsultation.com from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 20, displaying the same information as the drop-in event.