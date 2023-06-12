Political stagnation may be affecting NI economic growth, reveals bank report

Economic activity in Northern Ireland continued to expand in May though there are signs that political stagnation and rising interest rates are affecting growth, a report said today.

Ulster Bank’s purchasing managers index (PMI) in Northern Ireland recorded the fourth month of growing business activity in a row during May.

However, growth was slower than in the previous three months, and new orders increased at the same pace as April.

Rates of inflation were also slowing down, and both input costs and output prices showed their weakest growth in 30 months.

Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank’s chief economist in Northern Ireland, said: “NI’s private sector notched up its fourth successive month of growth in business activity in May, albeit it was the slowest rate of expansion in this sequence.

“Employment growth also eased to a four-month low but local firms increased their staffing levels at the fastest rate of all UK regions bar Scotland. New orders maintained the same modest rate of growth as April.”

He said that the slowdown in inflationary pressures was welcome, and signs were more optimistic for NI than other regions.

“It is encouraging to note that NI’s inflationary pressures are the least marked across the UK regions. There were some reports of energy prices coming down, with ongoing inflation linked to higher wages.”

But within business sectors, services — which includes anything from restaurants to estate agents — was the only one to record a rise in business activity in May. Construction, retail and manufacturing all contracts.

And services recorded the strongest rise in new orders, followed by retail. In some cases, recruitment seemed to contradict a slowdown in orders.

“Retail’s recent purple patch of growth in sales and orders appears to have passed although retail is still recruiting hard.

“Meanwhile the slump in construction orders continued and is approaching two years of continuous decline. But again, construction firms are increasing staffing levels to address long-standing skills gaps.”

On the upside, all sectors were predicting growth in activity in a year’s time, with manufacturing having the most cheerful outlook. However, retail was the gloomiest.

And overall, there were negative factors out there, Mr Ramsey said.

“Firms said that hikes in interest rates and political stagnation have been impacting on growth and cuts in public expenditure are also a concern. None of these factors is expected to go away any time soon.”

The report said that while demand conditions generally improved, there were some reports of interest rate hikes and political stagnation limiting growth.

Employment was going up solidly, which was helping companies get stuck into backlogs of work. But the rate of job creation softened in May.

The survey said: “Cost increases were almost solely driven by wage rises, according to respondents, while there were some reports of energy prices easing.

“Business confidence remained relatively strong amid business expansion plans and good pipelines of new work, but sentiment dipped to a four-month low.”