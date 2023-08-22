Poll on NI banking services ranks 11 providers with digital outlets leading the way on customer satisfaction

A recent Bank of Ireland glitch led to customers being able to withdraw large sums even if they had little or no funds in their accounts

AIB and Bank of Ireland have been ranked as the worst performers in an opinion poll on the quality of banking services throughout Northern Ireland.

According to the Ipsos poll, which surveyed more than 5,500 people across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland on their opinion of the banking services provided here, AIB finished bottom in the overall ranking.

The banks whose customers were interviewed for the poll were AIB, Bank of Ireland UK, Barclays, Danske Bank, Halifax, HSBC UK, Monzo, Nationwide, Santander, Starling Bank and Ulster Bank.

Customers with personal current accounts were asked how likely they would be to recommend their provider, their provider’s online and mobile banking services, services in branches and overdraft services to friends and family.

Of those polled, 60% of customers said they would recommend a Danske Bank account, while 57% would recommend an Ulster Bank account.

Only 46% of customers said they would be likely to recommend an AIB personal current account to friends and family.

Bank of Ireland fared slightly better, at 51%.

This is compared to digital banks Monzo and Starling, which topped the poll on 81% satisfaction.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said they would recommend Danske Bank’s online and mobile banking services, with 70% recommending Ulster Bank on the same criteria.

But just 59% of Danske Bank customers said they would be likely to recommend it for overdraft services, followed by 58% at Ulster Bank, 57% at Bank of Ireland UK and 51% of AIB customers.

Customers of Danske, Ulster Bank, Bank of Ireland and AIB were less enthusiastic about their banks’ branch services, compared to online services.

AIB occupied the bottom ranking and Bank of Ireland took the second-last spot across all the questions, including how likely customers would be to recommend their provider’s online and mobile banking services, overdraft services and services in branches.

The poll came shortly after Bank of Ireland suffered an IT glitch which allowed customers to withdraw money they didn’t have.

The independent survey was carried out between June 2022 and June 2023 by Ipsos as part of a regulatory requirement.

Scott Kennerley, director of financial services at the Consumer Council NI, said: “It is disappointing to see some relatively low scores, particularly in relation to overall service quality, online and mobile banking services, and services in branches.

"Research from the Financial Conduct Authority found that 29% of adults in Northern Ireland still regularly use a bank branch, and we know from our own research that the closure of bank branches has had a disproportionate impact on more vulnerable consumers.

“It is important to provide consumers with good-quality banking services and these results show a wide variation in consumer views.

"The survey also helps consumers to compare the quality of service from a range of providers, which should help people to switch to a different provider if unhappy with their current bank.”

Bank of Ireland said: "We value all feedback and acknowledge there is more we can do to improve the experience for our customers. We continue to invest across our branch network, digital services and products to enhance our services for customers.”

An Ulster Bank spokesman said it was working to improve customer experience.

“As part of this, we’re investing in dedicated teams focused on making targeted improvements for customers in order to address the areas where our service falls short of expectations. We also continue to introduce new and improved products, processes and services in a range of areas.”

An AIB spokesman said it takes its commitment to customers seriously and “constantly strives to meet our customers' expectations”.

It continued: “We are grateful to our customers for taking the time to give their valued feedback. We are continuing to make improvements to enable our customers to bank with us the way that suits them.”

Danske Bank declined to comment.