Poor August for retail in Northern Ireland as cost of living crisis bites

Businesses now entering ‘mission critical territory’ before Christmas

Footfall in Northern Ireland shops slumped by nearly 5% in August as the cost of living crisis continued to bite, a report reveals today.

The performance of Northern Ireland was the second worst of 13 UK regions, with only the East of England reporting a steeper year on year slump at 5.4%.

However, taken alone, performance in shopping centres in Northern Ireland was better than high streets.

Shopping centre footfall was up 6% in August compared to the same month the year before. However, that was 1.4 percentage points worse than July.

Between July 30 and August 26, the period covered in the report, Belfast had the worst performance of 11 UK cities, with footfall down 6.2% compared to August 2022 — a much poorer performance than July.

Neil Johnston, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, which produces the data with Sensormatic IQ, said it would be wrong to blame the decline on poor summer weather.

He said consumer confidence was low due the cost of living crisis.

“Retailers will be hopeful that consumer confidence will improve over the coming months as inflation eases, resulting in a hopeful bounce in footfall.

“We are now entering ‘mission critical’ territory as we move closer to the ‘Golden Quarter’ of retail shopping in the lead up to Christmas.”

“Retailers are doing what they can to entice shoppers back to the high street with fantastic offers and experiences, and these destinations are transforming from a retail focus to a broader mix of shops, leisure and housing. This changing landscape needs not only to be embraced, but to be supported.”

Fairhill shopping centre, Ballymena

He said the industry “absolutely” did not need a hike in business rates in April, and he repeated a call for Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to freeze the levy, in order to support bricks and mortar businesses.

Mr Johnston added: A freeze on business rates would be good news for retailers, for the high street ecosystem, and for all of us who value retail as a mainstay of our local economies.

“In the absence of an Executive it will fall to the Secretary of State to make a decision. But regardless of whether we have an Executive or not it is imperative that the political parties make their positions clear – do they support a freeze or not? We need to know.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant at Sensormatic Solutions, said: “An inclement August saw overall footfall dip marginally year-on-year after rallying in July, with dwindling shopper traffic not helped by nondescript weather, as well as the continued consumer caution and cost-of-living pressures that both shoppers – and retailers – have become increasingly accustomed to.”

But he said cities like Edinburgh, London, Liverpool and Manchester had enjoyed a successful August thanks to tourists and staycationers.

Many shopping centres in Northern Ireland have reported a strong performance in recent months, thanks to strong anchor retailers such as discount retailer Primark.

This week Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena announced it had won planning permission for a new Primark from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.