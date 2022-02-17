‘Poor’ rating for Stormont from 80% of accountants

Business leaders polled in survey agree NI needs political stability ‘now more than ever’

Nearly 80% of business bosses here regard the performance of the Executive and Assembly as poor, a survey has suggested.

Just 1% of members of the Chartered Accountants Ulster Society rated politicians’ performance as good.

The survey was carried out before last month’s resignation of former DUP First Minister Paul Givan over a lack of progress with reform of the NI Protocol.

Despite unionist opposition to the trading arrangement, 81% of chartered accountants regarded it as an opportunity for Northern Ireland. But the same proportion maintained that the impasse over the protocol was harming Northern Ireland’s international reputation, believing that it had not been handled well by the UK or Northern Ireland.

However, almost half said there have been negative impacts on trade with Great Britain resulting from Brexit and the NI Protocol.

Rising energy costs, supply chain disruption and the political situation were regarded as the biggest problems ahead, with the recovery of the global economy the biggest cause for celebration.

But respondents were optimistic about the economy as a whole, with two thirds believing the economy was growing again despite the challenges of the pandemic.

And among the 106 chartered surveyors who were asked for their views, there was scepticism about the potential for the Executive to take on tax-setting powers, though around 45% regarded corporation tax as the most suitable tax for devolution.

Maeve Hunt, chairperson of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, which represents over 5,000 chartered accountants in Northern Ireland, said: “Our survey shows a much more optimistic view of growth for the local economy, but we should also remember that we are growing back from a low base due to the impact of Covid-19 and the uncertainty around the UK’s exit from the EU.

“Business leaders are voicing some clear concerns about rising energy costs, supply chain disruption and the current political situation in Northern Ireland.

“Despite some misgivings in the survey about the performance of the Executive and Assembly, it is vital that we have leadership taking key decisions, encouraging business investment and better public services. As Northern Ireland begins to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, leadership and real decision-making is needed now more than ever.

“The longer that political instability continues, the more difficult it is for local business to contribute to growth, jobs and a better quality of life in Northern Ireland.”

The survey also indicated that business leaders believe economic recovery is still at an early stage, with 57% saying there’s still some way to to regain lost ground. And just under a third said they feel Northern Ireland remains in a very challenging position.

Some 44% believed that the number of businesses in financial distress was increasing. Nonetheless, there was optimism about the year ahead, with 28% regarding prospects as good or very good.

One in five regarded economic prospects as poor or very poor but that was down from 41% in 2020.

Over 60% of those surveyed said their access to EU workers had suffered as a result of Brexit, while they were also facing increased business costs.

Independent economist Maureen O’Reilly, who analysed the results of the survey, said it suggested economic recovery was underway. “But that is couched by concern around the extent of financial distress in the economy that will be tested further by the significant inflationary pressures that firms and households are now facing.

“Many of the biggest issues facing the economy are outside the control of the NI Executive and government here but members are clear that political leadership and stability is one of the most significant barriers not only to recovery but in taking greater ownership of decisions, particularly around how the tax system can support and drive local economic growth.”