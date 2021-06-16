Poots seeking clarity on UK-Australia trade deal with fears over damage to NI farmers

The DUP leader and Agriculture mMnister Edwin Poots has called for Northern Ireland’s farmers to be protected, after the UK announced a new trade deal with Australia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart announced the deal on Tuesday.

Farmers in both the UK and Australia have expressed concern over the deal with fears they could be undercut by cut-price imports. Industry leaders have spoken out over possible compromises on food standards.

In May Mr Poots warned that the agreement presents a “high level of risk” to Northern Ireland farmers.

Mr Poots said he was seeking urgent clarity on the terms agreed.

“I have been clear in my discussions with UK Ministers that tariff free access to the UK market for Australian farm produce is a very serious threat to our farmers even if that access is phased in over a number of years,” he said.

“It is absolutely vital that Northern Ireland’s agriculture sector is protected and the integrity of our food standards are maintained.

“Consumers rightly expect high welfare standards and high quality food - that means that all imports must meet our standards. That is what they will get with locally produced and reared food.

“I am very disappointed that there has not been greater involvement of Devolved Authorities in the negotiations and this is something that needs to change in the future, given that this deal has the potential to have a significant impact on agriculture, which is a devolved matter."

Announcing the trade deal, Downing Street said there will be a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years, while other “safeguards” will be brought in to protect British farmers.

Elsewhere in the agreement, Downing Street said Britons under the age of 35 will be able to travel and work in Australia more freely – suggesting the farm work requirement on working holiday visas could be scrapped.

For Northern Ireland, Downing Street said that 90% of all exports to Australia are machinery and manufacturing goods, with tariffs set to be removed and customs procedures simplified.