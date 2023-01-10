Popular Belfast chippy to close but owners promise business ‘will rise again’

A popular north Belfast chip shop has announced it will be shutting its doors and will not be reopening.

Fin served upscale fish and chips, placing an emphasis on using freshly caught, high quality fish.

On Tuesday, the Cavehill Road chippy wrote on social media that it would “not be reopening.”

While the business didn’t give a reason for closing, it said: “Unfortunately Fin and Cavehill can't be together anymore. It's nothing you guys did.

"It's important you know that we still love you very much. Thank you to everyone who’s supported us.

“We love you, Cavehill just wasn't meant to be.”

The chippy finished the social message telling its followers to stay tuned to the account as "Fin will rise again”.

Fans have reacted on social media, with one posting: “Fish and chips won't be the same without those cracking salads. Hope to see you back cooking soon.”