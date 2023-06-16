Popular Belfast restaurant to close after 22 years in business

Diners have expressed disappointment after a popular Belfast restaurant announced it is closing after 22 years in business.

Tedford’s Kitchen, located beside the Waterfront Hall, announced the decision on social media.

“The industry has changed so much over the past few years and with reasons too many to list we can no longer continue,” it said in a Facebook post.

“We are truly grateful for every customer who has passed our doors, we thank you so much.

"We thank our suppliers, our landlords and our amazing dedicated staff, both past and present.”

The owners of the Lanyon Quay eatery thanked customers who have crossed its doors over the past two decades.

“We have created a lifetime of great memories since 2001," the post continued.

“It has been a privilege to serve you for so long.

"Belfast we will miss you.”

Tedfords Kitchen is the latest venue to say that it is closing in the city.

Hundreds of social media users have expressed sadness and disappointment online.

“Can’t believe it,” one user wrote.

"One of The spot in Belfast to get great meal from Alan and have a word with Sharon.

"Gonna miss you guys.

"Best of luck for the future.”

One regular diner recalled “so many good memories in the old Tedfords” as they said they will miss the “amazing” food.

“I still remember the astoundingly rich beef daube from your pre theatre menu, such a bargain," they added.

“Thank you for everything and so sad you're closing.”