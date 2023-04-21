Popular Co Down brewery announces closure due to economic challenges

A popular Co Down beer crafter has announced it will close its doors (Stock image)

A Co Down craft beer brewery has announced it is shutting down, citing “economic and personal challenges”.

Farmageddon Brewery, based in Comber, took to social media on Friday to inform its followers it would be closing its doors.

It wrote: "After 10 years of trying to turn a love of brewing into a successful business, unfortunately we didn't make it.

“The past few years have brought significant economic and personal challenges that have pushed us to make the decision to close our doors.

“Despite these challenges, we are incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished over the last decade. We have brewed some epic beer, got lots of folk merry and we have had the privilege of meeting some fantastic people along the way.

“We would like to thank you all once again for your loyalty and support over the years.

“Keep supporting local! Hasta la vista, baby.”

The beer-brewing co-operative is a popular brand across Ireland, with their signature unpasteurised and unfiltered ale sold in many off-licences. They also sold merchandise with their logo on it.

Drinking establishments such as The Belfast Empire Music shared their disappointment at the announcement, with the venue calling it “sad news” on social media.

In 2016, Farmageddon received a £16,500 investment from Invest NI on top of a further £100,000 to fund market visits, new equipment trade shows and new staff.

They also previously laid out major expansion plans to aim at helping their products break in to new markets in China and Mexico.

In 2020, the brewery joined forces with beer makers across Northern Ireland to call for changes to “outdated and unfair” alcohol laws which prevented them selling beer directly to the public.

Earlier this year it was reported that breweries in Great Britain are facing unprecedented closures due to the cost of living crisis.