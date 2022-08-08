Popular east Belfast fish and chip shop announces closure after nearly six decades

Customers of a popular east Belfast fish and chip shop have expressed their disappointment after the takeaway announced its closure.

After nearly six decades, The Fryar Tuck on Bloomfield Road closed for the final time on Saturday.

It comes after a number of other restaurants, cafes and eateries closed due to the cost of living crisis.

The fish and chip shop has been feeding customers since 1963 and thanked everyone for their support in a statement on social media announcing its closure.

“We would like to thank our manager Lyn for her hard work throughout more than two decades with the business and most recently during the last six months, stepping up to take on additional responsibilities while Gavin has been seriously ill,” the chippy said.

“We are also grateful to all of our local suppliers for their support throughout this period and over the years through thick and thin.

“We would also like to thank all of our current and former staff for their hard work and dedication to customer service, recognition of which came through winning the Eastside Award for Favourite Takeaway in east Belfast in April this year, having been a finalist in 2019.

“Our Eastside Award brings us to the final group of people we’d like to thank you, our customers.

“It was a tremendous honour to be nominated for this award in our final months by the community we serve.

“Despite the tough times that the sector is currently facing, we realise that there has been a proliferation of dining choices during the period we have been open and we thank you for choosing us time and time again, and for your nice comments online: seeing returning, happy customers is the greatest possible endorsement for our work. Thank you for all of your support over the years.

“Everyone at The Fryar Tuck wishes you and your families continued good health and prosperity for many years to come and thank you once again for your custom and support over the years.

“Thank you and goodbye.”

The Facebook post received hundreds of comments from customers.

One said: “Aw such a big part of my childhood… fond memories of scooting over through Orangefield Park on my bike for a pastie supper, especially on a Monday night! Prayers for Gavin.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear this. My hubby came from Grand Parade and we lived in Orangefield area 21 years, regularly getting ‘chippie’ on a Friday night.”