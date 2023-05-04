Popular hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £4m

Rosspark Hotel in Kells is up for sale for £4m

A 39-room hotel on the outskirts of Ballymena with a thriving trade in weddings and events has come on the market for £4m.

Well-known hospitality entrepreneur Keith Carmichael has invested £3m in the refurbishment of his flagship property, Rosspark Hotel in Kells, in recent years but is now retiring.

He runs the Carmichael Group alongside his brother Ian, with its portfolio of Belfast and North Down venues including the Bryansburn Inn and tenant-leased properties Pug Uglys, formerly Morrisons, The Groomsport Inn, The Stables and The Esplanade.

The brothers followed their parents Norman and Joan Carmichael, former owners of the Glenavon House Hotel, into the hospitality trade.

Operating for five decades in the sector, they have previously owned the Tidy Doffer and Hillside in Hillsborough.

Keith Carmichael said: “I am very proud to see how the Rosspark has grown and developed over the last 24 years, whilst continuing to be a popular destination for families and friends to come together for special occasions.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed developing the hotel along with my family and the great team we have been fortunate to have working with us at the hotel.

“The time has now come for me to think about my retirement and start the process for this and enable the new owner to take the Rosspark to the next stage of its development.”

A full-service hotel, the Rosspark is located on the outskirts of Ballymena on 10 acres of landscaped parkland. It is only 20 miles from both Belfast and the north coast.

The Carmichael Group bought the property in 1999 and has invested in a series of enhancements aimed at boosting its appeal as a wedding and events venue.

The hotel features five conference/function suites and a new garden lounge with private bar and wedding pavilion to accommodate wedding ceremonies, civil partnerships and blessing.

Spa facilities, The Therapy Rooms, are open to both hotel guests and the general public.

And concept plans have been drawn up to add a 38-bedroom extension, 17 two-bedroom cottages and a new spa facility and swimming pool to the property.

The sale is being handled by property consultant Gavin Weir, principal with Avison Young in Belfast.

“This is a unique opportunity for someone to build on the great work that has been done over the last number of years at the Rosspark Hotel,” said Mr Weir.

“Opportunities like this rarely become available on the open market and we anticipate a significant level of interest from locally based hotel groups as well as parties based in the UK and Republic of Ireland who will see this as chance to enter the Northern Ireland market and hit the ground running without the time delay and onerous costs that come with a new build project.”