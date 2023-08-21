Popular north coast water sports centre closes due to ongoing algae issue

There has been disruption to water users on the north coast this summer due to potentially harmful algae (Brian Lawless/PA)

A popular water sports centre in Co Derry has announced its closure due to the ongoing algae issue facing many of Northern Ireland’s lakes and beauty spots this summer.

Taking to social media at the weekend, the family-run Cranagh Activity Centre in Coleraine stated that it would be ceasing operations “with a heavy heart”.

Co-owner Robert Skelly continued: “Given that NI Water discharge over 200,000 tonnes of effluent into the Lough Neagh/Lower Bann system every year, and that NIEA (Northern Ireland Environmental Agency) are complacent and ineffectual in holding them to account (521 pollution events between 2017 and 2021, with only 28 warning letters and nine fines issued) we are seeing the collapse of the ecology of the Lough Neagh and Lower Bann systems.

“This has resulted in massive blooms of Blue Green Algae in Lough Neagh, which are travelling through the river system and out to sea. With this likely to happen on a yearly basis we feel that our business has become unsustainable and that we have no option but to close.”

The Edge Watersports side of the business will now close, and over the next few weeks Mr Skelly said they will be “selling off all of our equipment and wetsuits and buoyancy aids” via their Facebook page.

He and his wife Joan have run the venue for nearly 30 years.

Mr Skelly added: “I would like to thank all of our staff and customers for all the great times that Joan and I have enjoyed with you.

“The other businesses on the site, Ocho Bistro, the marina and the accommodation all remain open and unaffected.”

SDLP MLA for East Derry, Cara Hunter, said she was “devastated” to hear that The Edge is closing.

"This unresolved algae issue is having such an awful impact on businesses,” she said.

“Sad to see a wonderful family run business on the Bann with inclusivity at the very heart of all they do will now have to close.

“Robert Skelly is an absolute gentleman who has poured his heart and soul into his business.

“Wishing both he and Joan, their family and staff all the best in their next chapter. Two wonderful will people who will excel in whatever they do.”

Read more Public urged to help protect against poisonous algae which can be lethal to dogs

The NIEA has confirmed multiple presences of toxic algae in various locations across Northern Ireland over recent months.

In the last week, toxic blue-green algae has been spotted in the River Bann at Portglenone forest, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.

The algae can be fatal to dogs if they consume water that contains it, and has caused a number of dog deaths in recent years. It also poses a risk to humans.

Previously, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council warned that the blue-green algae had been found in Lower Lough Erne, in the vicinity of Castle Archdale.

Last month, blue-green algae was also spotted in Co Derry, at Downhill.

In June, pet owners were further warned to be careful following confirmation of blue-green algae in two further areas - on Lough Neagh’s shore at Washing Bay and Castlebay in Co Tyrone.

Around the same time, “small pockets” of algal bloom were confirmed by the NIEA on the Toome, Newferry and Portglenone shorelines of the River Bann.

Blue-green algae occurs naturally in streams and lakes and is normally not visible in the water, but during periods of warm, sunny weather there can be a rapid increase in numbers, known as an algal bloom.

Both NI Water and the NIEA have been contacted for further comment.

Watch: Alarming algae bloom in Lough Neagh