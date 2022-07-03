Popular Streamvale Farm delivery service Moo To You set to close as a result of rising costs

A popular local delivery service operated from Streamvale Farm in Belfast is to cease, citing “continued increase” in their costs.

The Moo To You service – which was first set up at the farm during lockdown – sourced local produce and meals and delivered them to people across Northern Ireland.

Founder Chris Wilson said he was “gutted” to be making the announcement and said many of their suppliers are “equally struggling”.

Businesses in the food sector across Northern Ireland have increasingly been hit hard by rising costs in recent months, leading to many closing their doors.

Ballynahinch’s Coulter Restaurant, based in Dromore Street, shut for the final time on Saturday blaming issues over “recruiting staff” and “rising costs”.

It followed Bia Rebel Ramen on Belfast’s Ormeau Road closing last month and Newcastle-based Copper Seafood and Grill claiming soaring costs are forcing them to shut their doors until further notice.

Mr Wilson said Saturday will be the last delivery day for Moo To You, but didn’t rule out future one-off services around Christmas.

“I am gutted to say that due to the continued increase in the cost of all our inputs, Moo is no longer viable,” he said.

“We have tried our best to avoid this but sadly many of our suppliers are equally struggling.

“It has been a crazy journey from when the first lockdown happened and I hit the road with just a few products to what we built as a team today... completing over 65,000 deliveries in just over two years.

“Moo To You was more than just a business to me and we built a fantastic community around what felt like an extension of my family.

“I firstly want to thank all of my team... drivers, food prep, office staff as well as all managers involved. They all worked extremely hard and at times in tough conditions to make sure all deliveries were made.

“Finally, I would like to thank all of you, our very loyal customers as without you this wouldn't have been possible.

“The jobs we created and suppliers we supported during tough times is something we should all be proud of.

“I hope everyone will look back on Moo fondly and I wish you and your families all the best in the future. Our last delivery day will be Saturday the 9 of July.

“Let's go out with a bang... make sure you get a chance this week to say thank you to all of our awesome drivers and the whole team.

“Thanks very much for everything.”