Portstewart fire on Bank Holiday Monday damages business premises

A number of business premises in Portstewart have been damaged after a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Drivers were advised the Strand Road was closed at the junction of the Coleraine Road as fire crews dealt with the incident.

NIFRS Group commander Andy Sinclair told the Belfast Telegraph the fire started in the Diamond area of the seaside town, with the alarm raised just before 5am.

Two appliances from Portstewart and another from Coleraine attended the scene from 5am to 7am.

"It was affecting the back of three commercial premises, a coffee shop, a chip shop and a hairdressers.”

By 7.15am, he said another call was received about a small fire in the same location at around 9.20am with three appliances also attending.

One fire crew was still at the scene just before 1pm, cutting away part of a roof in the affected area.

Mr Sinclair said the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

"The damage is really affecting the rear of the property, with a bit of water and smoke damage in the chip shop and hairdressers but it’s not too significant.

"It was the roof that actually caught fire, affecting an area of around 4x3m. The main shops should hopefully be able to reopen within a short period of time I would hope.”

Just before 1pm, one appliance remained at the scene with the operation scaled down.

"It’s a bank holiday Monday, so there’s quite a few people in Portstewart so we hope the road should be open again in a short period of time.”

Meanwhile, Police in Strabane have appealed for information following an arson attack on Beechmount Avenue on Sunday evening.

Around 6pm, police received a report to say that a dumper truck had been set on fire at the old Adria site area.

Officers attended the scene along with the NIFRS to discover the truck had been set alight deliberately.

The PSNI are treating the incident as arson and have appealed to anyone who noticed

This is being treated as arson and police are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area or who may have any information in relation to the incident to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 2044 of 30/05/21. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/