Potatoes thrown and customer offering money in mouth: NI shop workers feel force of Covid anger

Retail workers in Northern Ireland have spoken out against a rise in abuse from angry shoppers during the pandemic - including physical threats and even having potatoes thrown at them.

Trade union Usdaw compiled the report as part of Respect for Shopworkers Week to raise public awareness of violence, threats and abuse against retail staff.

Interim results from Usdaw’s ‘Freedom from Fear’ survey of over 2,000 staff shows that three-quarters (76%) said abuse was worse during the pandemic.

Eight-five percent said shopworkers experienced verbal abuse, over half (57%) were threatened by a customer and one-in-10 (9%) were assaulted.

One local shop worker said some customers felt entitled to take their frustration out on staff.

“Every shift during Covid-19 feels like the run up to Christmas in terms of how busy it has been and the sheer amount of so-called self-isolating customers ignoring government advice/rules to buy non-essential items appears to be a bit of a running joke.”

Another said: “I've been verbally abused for refusing to take money out of a customer’s mouth.”

One worker reported: “A customer threatened to punch me and any customers who were in his way while he walked around the store. Daily verbal abuse from customers who felt they weren't getting served quick enough or because we were out of stock of items.”

In one bizarre incident, another said they had: “Been sworn at, screamed at and had potatoes thrown toward me at the checkout.”

Usdaw General Secretary, Paddy Lillis, called the reports of abuse “heartbreaking” for workers who deserved more respect.

“Abuse should never be a part of the job and we are appalled that three-quarters of retail staff say abuse has been worse during this appalling national pandemic,” he said. “At a time when we should all be working together to get through this crisis, it is a disgrace that staff working to keep food on the shelves and the shop safe for customers are being abused.

“Action to protect shop workers is needed and that is why we have launched a petition, which now has nearly 70,000 signatures. We were deeply disappointed by the Government’s response to the petition, offering little more than sympathy, so we continue to campaign for the 100,000 signatures needed to trigger a parliamentary debate.

“This is a hugely important issue for our members and their local communities. Shopworkers are saying loud and clear that enough is enough, abuse should never be just a part of the job. Retail staff have a crucial role in our communities and that role must be valued and respected, they deserve the protection of the law.”

Respect for shopworkers week runs from November 16-22 this year and Usdaw will be raising awareness of the year-round Freedom from Fear Campaign and promoting a petition calling for legislation to protect shopworkers.

The petition currently has over 71,000 signatures and can be signed at: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/328621