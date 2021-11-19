Power NI 21% price hike to push bills up by £131

Firm blames volatile energy market for £2.50-a-week hike

Power NI has announced it will be increasing prices by more than a fifth for domestic customers in January.

In a statement, the company said prices would rise by 21.4% on January 1, the equivalent of around an extra £2.51 a week.

This amounts to an extra £131 a year for those using a credit meter, and £127 for those using a keypad meter.

It follows a major surge in energy prices for customers in Northern Ireland in recent months. Only last week, Firmus Energy announced a 38.1% increase for 55,000 gas customers here, a move that will see their annual bill double in a year.

Northern Ireland's third largest electricity supplier Budget Energy is putting prices up 29% from next Friday – it’s fourth increase this year – while SSE Airtricity’s 162,000 domestic customers are facing a 9% hike the week after, in its third price rise of 2021.

Power NI is blaming the “unparalleled rise” in prices across global wholesale gas markets. It had increased its main tariff by 6.9% in July.

William Steele, director of Power NI customer solutions, said: “We work very hard to keep our prices as low as possible, but regrettably there has been a rapid and sustained increase in wholesale gas prices over recent months. Like other suppliers, we have no choice but to pay these increased costs, which feed into the cost of wholesale electricity and have a knock-on effect on our tariffs.”

He said the company held off on making the change for as long as possible, but the “volatile” nature of the market meant there was no other choice.

“As soon as we see an opportunity to reduce prices, we will do so without delay. For any customers who are worried about paying a bill, please get in contact and we can help you,” he said.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy at the Consumer Council, said: “This is only Power NI’s second increase in two years but the news will adversely impact those customers already experiencing financial pressures on their household budget, especially as the increase comes at the beginning of the New Year.”

He encouraged Power NI customers on a standard tariff to consider switching their payment option or billing method, which will allow for discounts of around £60 per year.

“Consumers who are struggling financially with their energy bills or topping up their meter should contact their supplier for help and information,” he said.

The Consumer Council also offered a range of tips on how to cut down energy bills.

This included switching off laptops rather than keeping them in standby mode, which can save £19 a year. Switching to LED light bulbs can also save around £35 a year.

Encouraging customers to switch and save, the Consumer Council said that using different payment options or switching supplier can save money. A free energy price comparison tool is available on their website, showing all available gas and electricity tariffs for Northern Ireland.

For more help contact the Consumer Council for free independent advice on freephone 0800 121 6022 or email contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.