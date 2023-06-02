Power NI and SSE Airtricity confirm rise in bills as government discount scheme comes to an end

Customers will see a rise in both their gas and electric bills after the government energy scheme comes to an end.

Two of Northern Ireland leading energy companies have confirmed their customers’ annual energy bills will increase after a government discount scheme comes to an end.

The Utility Regulator has confirmed customers will see increases in both their electric and gas bills.

SSE gas customers will have a 10.6% rise, while those with Power NI will notice a 5.1% rise.

This means when both factors are applied, the typical standard Power NI credit bill will increase by around £49 and Power NI customers with a prepayment meter will see their costs increase by around £48 a year.

SSE Airtricity credit bills will increase by around £134 and customers with a prepayment meter will see their costs increase by around £136 a year.

Both of the company’s price hikes will take place from 1 July.

Customers with Power NI will experience an average tariff increase of 1.5p per unit despite a review of its underlying residential unit price has resulted in a 2.4p per unit (7.1%) decrease, due to a fall in wholesale market costs.

SSE Airtricity has also announced a decrease of 12.2% to its gas tariff also effective from 1 July 2023.

Director of Power NI Customer Solutions William Steele said he welcomed the company being able to reduce its underlying unit prices for the third time but acknowledged the ending of the energy price guarantee meant their customers would see the increase.

“As prices have continued to fall, Power NI has welcomed another chance to further reduce its underlying unit prices for customers, with our third tariff reduction of the year. Despite this good news, the decision by the UK Government to remove its Energy Price Guarantee support means that unfortunately customers will see an overall increase of 5.1% in prices,” he said.

“We continue to work closely with our charity partners and other key stakeholders to ensure the most vulnerable in our local communities get the help they need. If anyone is worried about paying bills, please contact us directly, we are here to help.”

Andrew Greer, SSE Airtricity General Manager (NI) said: "We know energy costs are a primary concern for customers across Northern Ireland and the last 18 months have been a difficult period for everyone who is trying to manage the impact of the cost of living crisis.

“We are hopeful the improvements in wholesale prices will continue and that market conditions stabilise to levels that are more sustainable for suppliers and consumers. SSE Airtricity is fully committed to continuing to reduce prices as and when it is possible to do so and will continue to work with our customers to provide the support and service, they need.”

The rise in bills comes as the Energy Price Guarantee scheme ends.

The scheme was first announced in October for the UK by then Prime Minister Liz Truss and came into force in Northern Ireland in November.

The scheme meant there was a cap on the price for a unit of gas and electricity from October 2022 to April 2023 reducing costs to 19.9p per kilowatt hour (kWh) for electricity and 4.8p/kWh for gas.

Earlier this year, the discount was 13.6p per unit for electricity and 3.9p per unit for gas.

However, the UK Government has confirmed the Energy Price Guarantee will remain in place as a safety net until March 2024 should prices significantly increase again.